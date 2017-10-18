Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Nicaragua to sign Paris climate accord: president
 by Staff Writers
 Managua (AFP) Oct 18, 2017


Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega said Wednesday his government would sign the Paris Agreement, a move set to leave the United States and Syria as the only two countries outside the global climate pact.

Nicaragua had previously refused to sign the 2015 agreement on the grounds that it did not go far enough to combat global warming.

Ortega gave no date for the signing however, only that it would be in the next days or weeks.

"It is time for Nicaragua to sign the Paris Agreement, so in the next days, in the next weeks, we will be signing the Paris Agreement," Ortega said on the official July 19 website.

The decision stands to leave the United States and Syria as the only countries outside the global climate pact, which set measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to prevent temperatures rising by more than two degrees.

US President Donald Trump in June announced the start of a three-year process to pull out of the agreement signed by 195 countries, on the grounds that it put the US at an economic disadvantage.

"Scientists from more developed countries, scientists working at NASA, European scientists, everyone agrees that we must stop the process that is leading to the destruction of the planet," Ortega said.

In September, Ortega announced during a private meeting with World Bank directors in Managua that his country would join the Paris Agreement, but the news was later removed from the official government website without explanation.

FLORA AND FAUNA
'Hungry bear' crisis grips far east Russian region
 Moscow (AFP) Oct 16, 2017
 Large numbers of hungry, aggressive bears are approaching humans and have killed two people in Russia's far east due to depleting food sources, a forestry worker told AFP Monday. Authorities on Sakhalin island last week said 83 bears had to be shot dead because they were hostile, a figure that has nearly tripled from last year. "This has never happened before," a local forestry worker t ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3

 Mexicans pick up the pieces one month after quake

 Puerto Rico mostly in the dark one month after hurricane

 Mexico quake hit rich and poor alike, but tragedies differ
FLORA AND FAUNA
Understanding rare earth emulsions

 Dutch open 'world's first 3D-printed bridge'

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
FLORA AND FAUNA
Wither heavy storms

 Toward efficient high-pressure desalination

 Active sieving could improve dialysis and water purification filters

 Clear lakes disguise impaired water quality
FLORA AND FAUNA
Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica

 The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline
FLORA AND FAUNA
Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms

 Smallscale farmers try to solve Amazon's big problems

 Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions
FLORA AND FAUNA
WSU researchers document one of planet's largest volcanic eruptions

 Lake waves penetrate, disturb the surrounding earth

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space

 Climate-disrupting volcanoes helped topple ancient Egypt: study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Pentagon opens Niger ambush probe as new details emerge

 Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source
FLORA AND FAUNA
Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought

 Duplications of noncoding DNA could help explain human-primate split



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement