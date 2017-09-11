Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Niger flooding kills 50, displaces over 100,000 since June
 by Staff Writers
 Niamey (AFP) Sept 14, 2017


Flooding unleashed by three months of torrential rain in Niger has killed at least 50 people and displaced nearly 120,000, according to fresh UN data out Thursday.

The capital Niamey has been hardest hit along with Dosso in the south, Tillaberi in the west and the central-southern areas of Maradi and Zinder, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Twenty-one of the 50 fatalities were in the capital, while across the country 47 had been injured and some 117,600 displaced as of Monday by the flooding.

Flooding claimed more than 50 lives last year.

The recovery from the disastrous rains promises to be long, with some 9,000 dwellings and 31 schools destroyed.

Food production will also take a hit, with the flooding killing some 16,000 cattle and about 9,000 hectares (22,000 acres) of crops being ruined, the UN said.

With its 17 million population in a country three quarters of which comprises desert, Niger regularly is beset by food shortages caused by drought as well as severe flooding.

A humanitarian source told AFP that exacerbating the problems were rising River Niger water levels over the past fortnight at Niamey, Dosso and Tillaberi, leading to fears of a repeat of serious flooding in 2012 which left dozens dead and some 500,000 homeless.

Despite the ongoing heavy rains, the Niger Basin Authority, coordinated by nine states in the region, said Thursday it saw a "downward trend" in water levels.

Even so, Niamey authorities called on civilians living in flood-hit areas to evacuate zones that are under threat.

Last week, Niger said it had launched a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding sites to help combat the spread of deadly malaria in Niamey after the rain transformed some areas into swamps.

SHAKE AND BLOW
Study finds U.S. threatened by more frequent flooding
 Washington (UPI) Sep 11, 2017
 Researchers have found that the East Coast of the United States will be threatened by even more frequent flooding in the future. The timing of the study's release comes as the Gulf Coast of Texas and both coasts of Florida experience severe flooding from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The study by researchers from the Universities of Bonn, South Florida and Rhode Island, showed the ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SHAKE AND BLOW
Britain ups aid for storm-hit Caribbean, but Brexit fears loom

 Global split over Rohingya crisis as China backs Myanmar crackdown

 Thousands need shelter, healthcare in Caribbean after Irma: UN

 US environmental regulators probe Arkema after explosions
SHAKE AND BLOW
New microscopy method for quick and reliable 3-D imaging of curvilinear nanostructures

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Chinese video site offers virtual escape from 'boring' reality

 Molecules move faster near sticky surfaces
SHAKE AND BLOW
Man-made reefs: A compelling diving alternative

 Vulnerable Pacific states demand urgent climate action

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Reindeer grazing protects tundra plant diversity in a warming climate

 Ancient tree exposes cause of hike in Arctic temperature

 Experts call for added focus on the impact of glacier mass loss on downstream systems

 Massive Antarctic volcanic eruptions linked to abrupt Southern hemisphere climate changes
SHAKE AND BLOW
Foodies cheesed off as China says 'non' to France's finest

 Latvia tweets no room for mushroom hunters on army base

 EU chamber urges China to lift cheese ban

 Climate change threatens Latin America coffee producers
SHAKE AND BLOW
2011 Tohoku-oki earthquake: Results from seismic reflection data

 Why Irma wasn't as catastrophic in Florida as feared

 Italian couple and son die after falling into volcanic crater

 Study finds U.S. threatened by more frequent flooding
SHAKE AND BLOW
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
SHAKE AND BLOW
Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving

 Groups are more likely to lie than individuals, new study shows

 Human settlement in the Americas may have occurred in the late Pleistocene

 Humans are still evolving, study suggests



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement