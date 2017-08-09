Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
No longer water under the bridge, statistics yields new data on sea levels
 by Staff Writers
 Alexandria VA (SPX) Aug 09, 2017


The new model has recently been put to the test in New York City, where the rate of sea level rise is more than 3 mm per year in an area that currently houses more than $25 billion of infrastructure at less than 1 meter above sea level. Researchers anticipate the model will be rolled out in other cities along the East Coast and hope governments will be receptive and prepared to take the issue of sea level rise seriously.

While the scientific community has long warned about rising sea levels and their destructive impact on life, property and economies of some of the United States' most populous cities, researchers have developed a new, statistical method that more precisely calculates the rate of sea level rise, showing it's not only increasing, but accelerating. The research, methodology and current findings was presented by Andrew Parnell of University College Dublin at the Joint Statistical Meetings (JSM) last week in Baltimore.

The new approach contrasts with previous ways scientists analyzed and came to conclusions about sea level rise because it is "the only proper one that aims to fully account for uncertainty using statistical methods," noted Parnell, principal investigator of the study conducted collaboratively with researchers at Tufts University, Rutgers University and Nanyang Technological University.

By examining two data sets, one that consisted of measurements from sediment along the East Coast from 2,000 years ago and another that included tide gauges around the world dating back to the 1800s, Parnell and his team discovered the data they gathered from years ago contained uncertainties.

For instance, with more tide gauges deployed today than hundreds of years ago, recent records yielded more certainty than older ones. The team honed their statistical models to further take into account such uncertainties and possibly created a statistical first.

"This likely is the first time a group of statisticians have had really close examination of sea level data," said Parnell.

Parnell's team has been able to show that sea level rise on the East Coast has been much less than 1 millimeter (mm) per year for the entire period 0 AD to 1800 AD, and, since then, it's skyrocketed. In fact, they've discovered the rate of sea level rise on the East Coast is the highest it's been for at least 2,000 years, and the rate of global sea level rise is above 1.7 mm per year, estimated by the International Panel on Climate Change.

"Some people argue that sea levels are not rising. We are showing them that sea levels are not only rising, but accelerating," continued Parnell.

From their analysis, researchers made additional observations, including the following:

+ An increase in the rate of sea level change around the time period known as the "Medieval Climate Anomaly"

+ A small decrease around the time of the "Little Ice Age"

+ A rapid increase after the start of the Industrial Revolution

The new model has recently been put to the test in New York City, where the rate of sea level rise is more than 3 mm per year in an area that currently houses more than $25 billion of infrastructure at less than 1 meter above sea level. Researchers anticipate the model will be rolled out in other cities along the East Coast and hope governments will be receptive and prepared to take the issue of sea level rise seriously.

WATER WORLD
Current threats to our oceans are revealed
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 by human activity. Scientific evidence now shows that our use and abuse of this environment is having a detrimental effect on marine habitats across the globe. New research, published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Marine Science details current threats to our coasts and oceans, and potential solutions to these problems, as detailed by the focus of research undertaken by marine sc ... read more
Related Links
 American Statistical Association
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
WATER WORLD
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage
WATER WORLD
Marine reserves can help commercial fishermen catch more fish, avoid bycatch

 Current threats to our oceans are revealed

 4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding

 Climate plays role in decline of critical Asian water resources
WATER WORLD
Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system
WATER WORLD
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
WATER WORLD
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

 Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

 Increased risk of eruption measured for Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano

 New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
WATER WORLD
Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
WATER WORLD
Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement