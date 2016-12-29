Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Obama criticized after monument designation
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Washington (UPI) Dec 29, 2016


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

A stark supporter of the oil and gas industry said President Obama was again sidelining state authority with the designation of two new national monument sites.

The president designated two new national monuments in the deserts of southeastern Utah and southern Nevada to the praise of those in the environmental advocacy community.

"Protected open spaces like these are vital for healthy air, water, and climate, but they also provide powerful opportunities for healing -- something vitally important as people come together during this tense moment in history," Michael Brune, the executive director of the Sierra Club, said in a statement.

Obama has embraced a greener agenda while in office, sidelining the Keystone XL oil pipeline and moving in favor of the Paris climate agreement. In his remaining days in office, he used the powers of the office to ban offshore oil and gas drilling in parts of the Atlantic Ocean and in the Arctic waters off the coast of Alaska. Alaska Gov. Bill Walker, a Republican, said the move was an unprecedented shot across his state's bow, noting state economic vulnerabilities weren't resonating 3,700 miles away in the nation's capitol.

U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Utah Republican and chairman of the House Committee on Natural Resources, said the national designations were another example of overreach by a lame-duck Obama administration trying to sideline state voices by creating a tribal council to oversee some monument sites.

"Only Congress can legally do so," he said. "This administration over-promised, failed to deliver, and is now trying to hide its ineptitude."

Bishop said Obama's use of the Antiquities Act was abusive. The U.S. Supreme Court, however, has upheld presidential authority to declare national monuments under the act, even when such declarations impacted mineral leases.

Bishop has moved in favor of the energy industry in the past. When in 2015 the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said it was developing new standards to close what it viewed as gaps in the measures enacted in the wake of the BP oil spill in 2010, Bishop said the measure would act as a de facto moratorium on offshore oil development.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
RIT researchers estimate 10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
 Rochester, UK (SPX) Dec 22, 2016
 A new study by Rochester Institute of Technology that inventories and tracks high concentrations of plastic in the Great Lakes could help inform cleanup efforts and target pollution prevention. Researchers found that nearly 10,000 metric tons - or 22 million pounds - of plastic debris enter the Great Lakes every year from the United States and Canada. Matthew Hoffman, assistant professor i ... read more

FROTH AND BUBBLE
US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

 'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls

 58,000 people died on Chinese roads in 2015: report

 66,000 workplace deaths in China last year: report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption

 Ultra-high-speed optical fiber sensor enables detection of structural damage in real time

 NASA Satellite Servicing Office Becomes a Projects Division

 Closer ties for silver clusters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rising sea level estimates require collaborative response

 Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

 Rebels blamed for 'poisoning' Damascus water

 Pakistan frees 220 Indian fishermen
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year

 Scientists measure pulse of CO2 emissions during spring thaw in the Arctic

 Landsat provides global view of speed of ice
FROTH AND BUBBLE
China's Sichuan cannot get enough spicy marinated rabbit heads

 After Asia, palm oil faces backlash in Africa

 Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

 China's giant cow farms leave neighbours up milk creek
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Indonesia marks tsunami 12 years ago with prayers

 Strong Christmas Day quake alarms Chile, but no deaths reported

 Christmas typhoon leaves four dead in Philippines

 Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold

 UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit

 Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans

 Mobile money lifts Kenyan households out of poverty
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Chimpanzees are 'indifferent' when it comes to altruism

 Earliest evidence discovered of plants cooked in ancient pottery

 Dental hygiene, caveman style

 Neurons paralyze us during REM sleep



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.