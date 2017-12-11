Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Offsetting Trump, Macron moves to 'Make Our Planet Great Again'
 By Laurence COUSTAL, Mariëtte Le Roux
 Paris (AFP) Dec 11, 2017


France's nuanced record fighting climate change
Paris (AFP) Dec 11, 2017 - French President Emmanuel Macron, who has aimed to make himself a leader in the fight against global warming, is the force behind Tuesday's climate finance summit in Paris.

However, France's record on the environment is more nuanced, including both innovative measures and trouble building momentum in its actions to cut greenhouse gases.

- The good -

France is one of the industrialised countries that emits the least greenhouse gases per capita, largely due to its heavy reliance on nuclear energy for its power needs.

From 1990-2015 its emissions dropped by 17 percent in industry and energy, while the European Union's in those sectors decreased by 23 percent.

Paris is struggling to shrink its reliance on nuclear power, which is currently responsible for 75 percent of its energy mix. Its aim is to grow France's use of renewables.

France became the first nation, albeit not very oil-rich, to pledge to end drilling in 2040. It has promised to shutter its four coal-fired power plants by 2022. France has also hiked its carbon tax.

- The criticism -

Campaign groups point out that French energy giant Total wants to drill at the mouth of Amazon River and French government agencies finance fossil energy projects abroad.

However, 50 percent of the projects by the French state's development agency, AFD, have for years helped fight global warming, agency head Remy Rioux said.

He said the agency wants to support the Paris climate accord on slowing climate change, but that does not mean zero fossil fuels.

"We have to switch to renewables, but that will not happen overnight," he said. The idea is to "help countries aim for the horizon of 2050... rather than adopt a strict prohibition."

- The future -

France has committed to increasing its climate funding via AFD to five billion euros per year, from a current level of three billion euros, by 2020.

"We are on the way, with about four billion euros this year," said Rioux, adding about 1.7 billion of that is bound for Africa.

However, national funding in favour of climate has stagnated, with an annual gap of 20-40 billion euros ($24-47 billion) between funds and needs, according to the Institute for Climate Economics (I4CE) think-tank in Paris.

The sector most lacking in cash is the climate-friendly renovation of buildings, though France's Environment Minister Nicolas Hulot's climate plan aims to encourage those types of building revamps.

Hulot's climate plan also seeks to boost the purchase of low-emission vehicles, which includes France's announcement it will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

- 'Saying vs doing' -

Taxes on things that damage the environment accounted for 2.2 percent of GDP in 2015, compared to 2.4 percent in the EU, putting France in 20th place in Europe, according to France's national statistics agency.

Campaign groups are worried by the free trade agreement with Canada that they believe weakens environmental standards, as well as by the suspension of European negotiations on a financial transaction tax.

"At present, there is a difference between what (President Emmanuel Macron) is saying and what he is doing," said Audrey Pulvar, a French journalist and activist.

Moving to fill a climate science gap in Donald Trump's America, French President Emmanuel Macron named 13 US researchers Monday to be hosted and sponsored by France to help "Make Our Planet Great Again".

They were among 18 beneficiaries of a Macron-led initiative to boost climate change research in the face of Trump's rejection of the Paris Agreement to limit climate change.

"I do want to thank you for being here, for your answer to this first call, your decision to move and come to Paris," the French leader told the chosen few at an event dubbed: "Tech for Planet" held on the eve of his "One Planet Summit".

"One of our main perspectives is obviously to address the current challenges of climate change," he said, but also "to boost your research, to boost your initiatives, and to be sure that here you have help in order to deliver more rapidly and to do more."

Macron has earmarked 30 million euros ($35 million) for his "Make our Planet Great Again" initiative -- a play on Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan.

Macron made the offer after Trump, who has dismissed climate change as a "hoax", announced in June the United States would withdraw from the Paris pact, painstakingly negotiated by nearly 200 nations over more than two decades.

The US is the only country to reject the agreement.

Furthermore, Trump has asked Congress to slash the climate research budgets of federal agencies, threatening billions of dollars and thousands of jobs.

Macron's 30-million-euro pledge has since been matched by French universities and institutions, enough to pay for five-year postings for 50 scientists. More beneficiaries will be chosen later.

Junior researchers will be alloted up to one million euros over four years, covering their salaries, two doctoral students, and expenses.

Senior researchers will each have a 1.5-million-euro budget that provides for two assistants and two students. Spouses will be given French work permits.

- $100 billion -

"Make Our Planet Great Again is an unexpected opportunity," Alessandra Giannini, a researcher at The Earth Institute at Columbia University, one of the 18 recipients, told AFP.

For fellow beneficiary Nuria Teixido of Stanford University, the initiative was an important recognition "that science plays an important role" in confronting the problem of climate change.

Tuesday's summit will gather leaders including UN chief Antonio Guterres, Mexico's Enrique Pena Nieto, Theresa May of Britain, Spain's Mariano Rajoy, and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to talk about climate finance.

It follows just weeks after the 23rd annual Conference of Parties to the UN Climate Convention, which was held in Bonn.

The US president's rejection of the Paris pact threw a long shadow over the talks in Germany, where officials from Washington defended the use of fossil fuels blamed for global warming.

Trump was not invited to the latest talks, and Washington will be represented by an embassy official.

The gathering will look at sources of finance, public and private, to help countries make the costly shift to cleaner energy sources and to raise their defences against climate change impacts such as sea-level rise, harsher droughts, floods and superstorms, and disease spread.

Rich nations have pledged to muster $100 billion in climate finance for developing nations per year from 2020.

On 2015 trends, total public financing would reach about $67 billion by that date, according to a report of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Trump has said the United States -- which had pledged $3 billion towards the Green Climate Fund, of which it delivered $1 billion under Barack Obama -- would not fulfil its climate finance commitments.

On Monday, UN climate chief Patricia Espinosa said "a practical path forward for finance is needed" if climate change is to be braked.

Political agreements "will not be enough if we do not update and reset the global finance architecture and make all developement low-emission, resilient and sustainable," she said.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tiny ocean creatures can shred a plastic bag into 1.75 million pieces
 Washington (UPI) Dec 8, 2017
 The ocean's miniature inhabitants can shred a small plastic bag - the type used to hold groceries - into 1.75 million microscopic fragments, according to a news study. When scientists from University of Plymouth in England fed a plastic bag to Orchestia gammarellus, a tiny species of amphipod abundant in the coastal waters of Northern Europe, they were surprised at the rate at which t ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Unearthing the underground effects of earthquakes and volcanoes

 US House approves easing of interstate rules on concealed guns

 In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for Haiti youth

 China says UN resolutions 'cannot solve' Rohingya crisis
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Virtual reality makes journalism immersive, realism makes it credible

 ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Resilience of Great Barrier Reef offers opportunities for regeneration

 Fear of sharks influences seaweed growth on Fijian coral reefs

 US transportation and water infrastructure not broken

 Take the Driver's Seat on Sea Level Science
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Soil researchers quantify an underappreciated factor in carbon release to the atmosphere

 Drought-resistant plant genes could accelerate evolution of water-use efficient crops

 Light green plants save nitrogen without sacrificing photosynthetic efficiency

 Perk up, Shanghai: Crowds throng world's biggest Starbucks
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts

 'Sounds of the ocean' include the rumble of submarine volcanoes

 Seismologists worried by tremors in DR Congo

 Eruption clues: UNH researchers create snapshot of volcano plumbing
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously

 Paleontologists reveal Little Foot, the most complete remains of an early human relative



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement