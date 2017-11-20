Oil droplets from frying pan can cause indoor air pollution

|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Nov 20, 2017
When hot oil meats a droplet of water in the frying pan, oil droplets explode in all directions. These tiny oil explosions can send droplets out of the pan and burn a person's hands and arms.
New research suggests some of the droplets are small enough to become suspended in the air, potentially contributing to indoor air pollution. These tiny drops of oil could be inhaled, researchers warn.
"We've discovered that a very large number of small oil droplets are released when even a single, small droplet of water comes into contact with hot oil," Jeremy Marston, an assistant professor at Texas Tech University, said in a news release.
To study the dynamics of these tiny oil explosions, researchers mixed oil and water at high temperatures and filmed the results with a high-speed video camera.
Scientists heated thin layers of different oils to various temperatures to begin each experiment.
"Then, we inject a small droplet of water and record the event with a high-speed video camera," Marston said in a press release. "The resulting phenomena is dramatic -- you can see the explosive release when the water, trapped under the oil, vaporizes all of a sudden. This causes the oil film to rupture and sends oil droplets flying."
Scientists warn that chicken breasts and vegetables are particularly problematic, as they're high in water content.
"Our research may be particularly relevant to Chinese cooking methods in which water is added to hot woks," Marston told The Telegraph.
Researchers were surprised to find that many of the droplets are less an a single micron across, and can thus become -- at least momentarily -- suspended in air. Marston and his colleagues are currently working to determine how long these tiny droplets can remain suspended in the air, and whether proper ventilation systems can prevent the micro-droplets from affecting indoor air quality.
"It's known that millions of deaths worldwide occur due to indoor air pollution, but we don't know yet how much cooking in poorly ventilated kitchens contributes to it," Marston said. "We're planning to conduct a detailed study to quantify how much impact kitchen-based aerosols have on indoor air pollution."
Marston and his fellow researchers presented their latest findings this weekend at the annual meeting of the American Physical Society's Division of Fluid Dynamics held in Denver.
Islamabad (AFP) Nov 16, 2017
The toxic smog that has covered parts of Pakistan for weeks has exposed official torpor over rampant pollution that has killed thousands more people than have died in years of militancy. The polluted air that has lingered in Islamabad in recent days was finally dispelled by rain this week, bringing the surrounding Margalla Hills into view once again. In Lahore, where the situation was mo ... read more
Related Links
Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement