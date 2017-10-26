Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
ABOUT US
Older Neandertal survived with a little help from his friends
 by Staff Writers
 St Louis MO (SPX) Oct 26, 2017


illustration only

An older Neandertal from about 50,000 years ago, who had suffered multiple injuries and other degenerations, became deaf and must have relied on the help of others to avoid prey and survive well into his 40s, indicates a new analysis published Oct. 20 in the online journal PLoS ONE.

"More than his loss of a forearm, bad limp and other injuries, his deafness would have made him easy prey for the ubiquitous carnivores in his environment and dependent on other members of his social group for survival," said Erik Trinkaus, study co-author and professor of anthropology in Arts and Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Known as Shanidar 1, the Neandertal remains were discovered in 1957 during excavations at Shanidar Cave in Iraqi Kurdistan by Ralph Solecki, an American archeologist and professor emeritus at Columbia University.

Previous studies of the Shanidar 1 skull and other skeletal remains had noted his multiple injuries. He sustained a serious blow to the side of the face, fractures and the eventual amputation of the right arm at the elbow, and injuries to the right leg, as well as a systematic degenerative condition.

In a new analysis of the remains, Trinkaus and Sebastien Villotte of the French National Centre for Scientific Research confirm that bony growths in Shanidar 1's ear canals would have produced profound hearing loss. In addition to his other debilitations, this sensory deprivation would have made him highly vulnerable in his Pleistocene context.

As the co-authors note, survival as a hunter-gatherer in the Pleistocene presented numerous challenges, and all of those difficulties would have been markedly pronounced with sensory impairment. Like other Neandertals who have been noted for surviving with various injuries and limited arm use, Shanidar 1 most likely required significant social support to reach old age.

"The debilities of Shanidar 1, and especially his hearing loss, thereby reinforce the basic humanity of these much maligned archaic humans, the Neandertals," said Trinkaus, the Mary Tileston Hemenway Professor.

Research Report: External auditory exostoses and hearing loss in the Shanidar 1 Neandertal

ABOUT US
How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures
 Leicester UK (SPX) Oct 26, 2017
 It's a small world after all - and now science has explained why. A study conducted by the University of Leicester and KU Leuven, Belgium, examined how small worlds emerge spontaneously in all kinds of networks, including neuronal and social networks, giving rise to the well-known phenomenon of "six degrees of separation". Many systems show complex structures, of which a distinctive featur ... read more
Related Links
 Washington University in St. Louis
 All About Human Beings and How We Got To Be Here

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

ABOUT US
17 climbers dead after avalanche in Mongolia

 US Congress passes $36.5 bn in hurricane, wildfire aid

 Sophisticated DNA labs unveiled to help trace the missing

 Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump
ABOUT US
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Selective memory makes data caches 50 percent more efficient

 Laser beams for superconductivity

 Electrode materials from the microwave oven
ABOUT US
Among 'green' energy, hydropower is the most dangerous

 Nanoparticles remove cadmium toxicity from a freshwater system

 Paleogenomic analysis sheds light on Easter Island mysteries

 Marine snowfall at the equator
ABOUT US
'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost

 Secrets of hidden ice canyons revealed

 Scientists surprised to find jellyfish under Arctic sea ice
ABOUT US
Watching plant photosynthesis...from space

 Palm oil production, deforestation blamed for rising temperatures in Indonesia

 Study exposes the dark side of coffee cultivation in Uganda

 Breeding salt-tolerant plants
ABOUT US
Yellowstone spawned twin super-eruptions that altered global climate

 Three killed, one missing in Bulgaria floods

 Fifty simulations show how a mega Cascadia earthquake could play out

 New magma pathways after giant lateral volcano collapses
ABOUT US
Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role

 UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'
ABOUT US
How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures

 Tribe sharpens arrows against Amazon invaders

 How Neanderthals influenced human genetics at the crossroads of Asia and Europe

 Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement