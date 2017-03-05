Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
Pakistan's financial capital Karachi turned 'into rubbish bin'
 By Ashraf KHAN
 Karachi (AFP) March 5, 2017


Neighbours forced their way into Mohammad Umair's home battling smoke and flames in a desperate bid to rescue his young family -- he and his wife survived, their children did not.

The fire began in a heap of garbage which blocked the narrow alley outside the five-storey building and quickly spread inside, engulfing the family as they slept that night.

The tragic case has angered citizens of Karachi already frustrated by a failing waste management system, who are calling for more to be done.

Umair, a 31-year-old cloth merchant, breaks down as he explains that two of his children died before they even reached the hospital.

"The third one, Abdul Aziz, died while the doctors were trying to save his life," Umair adds, recalling the cluster of doctors working frantically but futilely around the tiny body of his infant son.

Police have yet to find out what caused the rubbish to catch fire but it spread quickly to their first floor apartment, filling the lone bedroom they shared where the family were all sleeping together.

Umair's wife Shameen blames the city and its citizens for her children's deaths.

"Those who dump trash and those who do not fulfil their duties to clean up are responsible," she says flatly, eyes dry as she stands with her husband among the cinders of their former home. "Who else?"

Shameen is perhaps the most tragic figure to point fingers at waste management authorities accused of corruption and ineptitude, but she is not the first or the only one.

"The present capacity and resources of (the city) cannot cater to the quantum of garbage being generated daily," AD Sajnani, chief of the provincial Solid Waste Management Board (SWMB) set up in 2015 to deal with the garbage disposal, told AFP bluntly.

Karachi, a megacity of towering high rises and sprawling illegal settlements on the Arabian Sea, saw its growth explode in recent decades after waves of migration, largely refugees fleeing the war in Afghanistan and Pakistan's tribal areas.

Its population of at least 20-25 million produces roughly 12,000 tonnes of trash daily, officials say.

Municipal authorities are able to remove about half, says Sajnani -- though sceptics argue it is far less.

The rest is strewn in the streets and alleys, some organic and decomposing in the sweltering heat of the port, the rest piling higher and higher.

Alarmingly, some officials and residents are improvising -- burning the leftover garbage, largely plastic waste, says Imran Sabir, a senior official at the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) for Sindh province.

"The plastic burns and releases toxic gases", some of which are carcinogenic, he says.

The burning goes on for months at a time beneath hazy skies in some parts of the city.

- Radical change needed -

There are two landfill sites located in Karachi's western outskirts, Sajnani of the SWMB said -- but they are far from the city centre, on traffic-clogged roads, and at any rate are already overflowing.

Political bickering and finger-pointing make solutions hard to grasp.

"This city has been turned into a huge rubbish bin," Karachi's former mayor Mustafa Kamal roared at a public rally recently.

Kamal, who served as mayor until 2010, blamed sheer corruption and the gross incompetence of his political rivals, citing kickbacks on waste disposal contracts and even the diesel used to run the garbage trucks.

But current mayor Waseem Akhtar, elected in 2016, complains he has no money and no power, his authority taken away by the provincial government, which in turn has now brought in Chinese contractors to manage garbage disposal in at least two of the city's five districts.

Many believe the real fix can only come if authorities and citizens address the root of the problem: rampant consumption and waste by millions of residents in a city where there is no recycling, no attempt to curb the use of plastic and no one willing to take responsibility for cleaning up.

Local culture must be "radically transformed", warns KMC's Zaman.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Israel court orders toxic chemical tank emptied
 Jerusalem (AFP) March 1, 2017
 /> An Israeli court ruled Wednesday that a tanker of liquefied ammonia in the port city of Haifa must be emptied of its toxic content within 30 days. The container, which can hold 12,000 tonnes of the corrosive liquid, made headlines last year when Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's Shiite militia Hezbollah, said it would go off like "a nuclear bomb" if hit by his group's missiles. N ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy

 Thousands flee anti-IS offensives in Iraq and Syria

 Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner
FROTH AND BUBBLE
New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling

 Researchers use laser-generated bubbles to create 3-D images in liquid

 New X-ray glasses concentrate, strengthen laser beams
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 More bang for the buck

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 NASA study improves forecasts of summer Arctic sea ice

 Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet
FROTH AND BUBBLE
After year of calm, Mt Etna bursts into life

 New USGS Maps Identify Potential Ground-Shaking Hazards in 2017

 Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city

 Zimbabwe seeks aid after floods kill over 240 in 3 months
FROTH AND BUBBLE
22 dead in DR Congo army clashes with M23 rebels

 Tanzania bans booze sachets

 France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mothers dictate lifelong grooming habits in chimps

 100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

 Catalog of 208 human-caused minerals bolsters argument to declare 'Anthropocene Epoch'

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement