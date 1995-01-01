Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Panda diplomacy: Two giant pandas from China land in Indonesia
 by Staff Writers
 Jakarta (AFP) Sept 28, 2017


Two giant pandas from China arrived in Indonesia on Thursday in an act of "panda diplomacy" aimed at celebrating 60 years of bilateral ties.

Cai Tao and Hu Chun, both aged seven, arrived from Sichuan province and will be housed at a safari zoo in Bogor, a city near the capital Jakarta.

The pandas were lent by Beijing to mark the diplomatic anniversary despite recent tensions between the nations, with a number of clashes between Chinese and Indonesian vessels in the South China Sea.

The delivery is the first time Indonesia has been lent pandas, the country's forest and environment ministry said, making it the 16th country to be gifted with the animals by China.

A safari zoo will be their home for the next ten years once they clear an initial month-long quarantine.

"We hope we can breed them, that Hu Chun and Cai Tao will mate so they'll have offspring while they're here," said Yulius Suprihardo, a spokesman for Taman Safari Indonesia.

The zoo has built a 1,300 metres squared panda home for Cai Tao, who weighs 128kg (282 pounds), and Hu Chun, who weighs 113 kg (249 pounds).

Giant pandas are considered vulnerable and there are only about 1,800 in the wild, according to conservation organisation World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

China's use of giant pandas -- a national icon -- as gifts has a long history and has been dubbed "panda diplomacy".

Indonesia maintains it has no maritime disputes with China in the South China Sea, unlike other Asian nations, and does not contest ownership of reefs or islets there.

But Beijing's expansive claims in the sea overlap Indonesia's exclusive economic zone -- waters where a state has the right to exploit resources -- around the remote Natuna Islands.

The skirmishes have prompted Indonesia to bolster defences there.

In July, Indonesia changed the name South China Sea to North Natuna Sea to show its sovereignty in the waters, prompting criticism from Beijing.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Wildlife groups accused of funding abuses against Pygmies in Africa
 Libreville (AFP) Sept 25, 2017
 Wildlife guards funded by the WWF and other conservation groups have carried out systematic abuses against tribes in central Africa, an activist group claimed on Monday. Survival International, a British rights group, published a report containing more than 200 reported incidents against the Baka and Bayaka Pygmies in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Repu ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Trump defends Puerto Rico response; Irma death toll at 72 in Florida

 Will a new Mexico arise from earthquake's rubble

 'Action!' orders 87-year-old actress who survived Mexico's quake

 In Dominica, islanders stand strong despite chaos
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ultra-light aluminum: USU chemist reports breakthrough in material design

 Corrosion in real time

 Self-healing gold particles

 'Naturally' glowing cotton yields dazzling new threads
FLORA AND FAUNA
Getting the measure of mud

 Scientists call for more research on how human activities affect the seabed

 Black Sea water temperatures may buck global trend

 Discovery of a new group of sponges could help measure impact of deep-sea mining
FLORA AND FAUNA
Winter cold extremes linked to high-altitude polar vortex weakening

 Shipping risks rise as Antarctic ice hits record low

 End-of-summer Arctic sea ice extent is eighth lowest on record

 Researchers take on atmospheric effects of Arctic snowmelt
FLORA AND FAUNA
Climate insurance is rarely well thought out in agriculture

 Global network of botanical gardens contain a third of all known plant species

 Bulgarian village goes Chinese in yoghurt craze

 Scientists and farmers work together to wipe out African lovegrass
FLORA AND FAUNA
Rumbling Bali volcano triggers memories of deadly 1963 eruption

 Vanuatu orders mass evacuation of volcano island

 Climate change can goad volcanoes into life

 Food aid, face masks dispatched to Bali as 75,000 flee volcano
FLORA AND FAUNA
The link between drought and riots in sub-Saharan Africa

 New ceasefire signed by armed groups

 C. Africa asks UN to send more peacekeepers, ease arms embargo

 Nigerian journalist detained over report on flood camp protest
FLORA AND FAUNA
Ancient human DNA in sub-Saharan Africa lifts veil on prehistory

 Helping Ponso, sole survivor of 'Chimpanzee Island' in I. Coast

 Cell phone data coupled with sewage testing show drug use patterns

 Royal tomb of ancient Mayan ruler found in Guatemala



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement