Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
'Plankton explosion' turns Istanbul's Bosphorus turquoise
 by Staff Writers
 Istanbul (AFP) June 14, 2017


A sudden change in the colour of the Bosphorus Strait that divides the continents of Europe and Asia in Turkey's largest city Istanbul has surprised residents, with scientists putting it down to a surge in a species of plankton across the Black Sea.

The sudden transformation of the usually blue waters of the Bosphorus to a milky turquoise since the weekend had alarmed some residents.

Some took to social media to express fears that there had been a pollution spill while others even suggested it could be linked to an earthquake that rocked the Aegean region on Monday afternoon.

But scientists said there was no mystery behind the colour change, which was accompanied by a sharper smell.

Ahmet Cemal Saydam, professor of environmental science at Hacettepe University, told the Dogan news agency that the cause was a surge in numbers of the micro-organism Emiliania huxleyi, also known as Ehux.

"This has nothing to do with pollution," he said, adding it was particularly good for the numbers of anchovies, a popular supper in Istanbul.

"Across the Black Sea there is an explosion of Emiliania huxleyi. This is a blessing for the Black Sea," he said.

One of the most successful life-forms on the planet, Emiliania huxleyi is a single-celled organism visible only under a microscope. Its astonishing adaptability enables it to thrive in waters from the equator to the sub-Arctic.

The changing colour across the Black Sea was also captured in an image taken from NASA's Terra satellite.

NASA said the milky colouration is "likely due to the growth of a particular phytoplankton called a coccolithophore". Emiliania huxleyi is a species of coccolithophore.

"This particular organism is plated with white calcium carbonate and, when present in large numbers, tend to turn the water a milky sheen," NASA said.

WATER WORLD
Lost ecosystem found buried in mud of southern California coastal waters
 Chicago IL (SPX) Jun 14, 2017
 Paleontologists investigating the sea bed off the coast of southern California have discovered a lost ecosystem that for thousands of years had nurtured communities of scallops and shelled marine organisms called brachiopods. These brachiopods and scallops had thrived along a section of coast stretching approximately 250 miles from San Diego to Santa Barbara for at least 4,000 years. But t ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Hundreds sick in food poisoning at Mosul displaced camp

 Flower power: gardening as therapy in Poland

 Philippine war refugees facing deadly health risks

 Scorpions the new threat for displaced Mosul civilians
WATER WORLD
Metal-ion catalysts and hydrogen peroxide could green up plastics production

 Liquids are capable of supporting waves with short wavelengths only

 New sound diffuser is 10 times thinner than existing designs

 New catalytic converter composite reduces rare earth element usage
WATER WORLD
New-generation material removes iodine from water

 Lost ecosystem found buried in mud of southern California coastal waters

 DRCongo seeks joint Chinese-Spanish offer to build dam

 Boeing, Huntington Ingalls giving boost to Navy UUV program
WATER WORLD
Finding new homes won't help Emperor penguins cope with climate change

 Blight or blessing? How the wolverine embodies Arctic diversity

 Domes of frozen methane may be warning signs for new blow-outs

 Geoscientific evidence for subglacial lakes
WATER WORLD
Bee buzzes could help determine how to save their decreasing population

 Dairy dispute sours Belarus-Russia relations

 Spain's 'jamon' conquers China

 Scientists design laser to kill weeds
WATER WORLD
Greek island picks up the pieces after 6.3-magnitude quake

 Volcanoes, referees for the life on Earth

 Sediment from Himalayas may have made 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake more severe

 2017 hurricane season follows year of extremes
WATER WORLD
Tunisian soldier dead after landmine blast

 Nigerian soldier sentenced to death for 'Boko Haram' murder

 France faces US reservations over UN backing for Sahel force

 UN peacekeeper death toll rises after Mali jihadist attack
WATER WORLD
How the brain recognizes what the eye sees

 Removal of aging cells could extend human life

 Hand-washing is like hitting a reset button in the brain

 Dating expert ages oldest modern human



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement