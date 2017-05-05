Poland EU row over ancient forest heats up

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Warsaw (AFP) May 5, 2017
Poland is ready to take a dispute with the European Union over logging in an ancient forest to the bloc's highest court, Environment Minister Jan Szyszko said Friday.
The European Commission last week sent a "final warning" to Warsaw saying it could take legal action to halt large-scale logging in the UNESCO World Heritage forest of Bialowieza on the border with Belarus.
"We are not afraid to take this dispute to the EU Court of Justice," said Szyszko, cited by the Polish PAP news agency.
"We are simply defending environmental law based on Natura 2000."
One of the last large ancient forests in Europe, Bialowieza belongs to the EU's Natura 2000 network of protected areas.
"I think it would be truly indispensable to put an end to this dispute at the EU Court of Justice... in case the information we have does not manage to convince the (European) Commission," said Szyszko.
Europe's executive branch gave Polish authorities one month rather than the usual two to address its concerns about the forest or face being summoned by the EU's top court, citing the "urgency of the situation".
The EU is concerned the logging will cause irreparable loss of biodiversity.
Poland defends the wood-cutting, calling it "protective logging" to stop an insect infestation, preserve road traffic and fight forest fire risks.
"In the forest of Bialowieza, we are defending the law, we are acting to protect habitats. So that they can truly exist. These habitats call for human action, that is, active protection," said Szyszko.
Lubumbashi, Dr Congo (AFP) May 4, 2017
Fourteen Chinese people suspected of illegally exporting red wood from the Democratic Republic of Congo were arrested Thursday, local officials said. "We have arrested Chinese people... who were cutting wood in our region," Celestin Pande, acting governor of the Haut-Katanga region, told AFP. Pande said 17,000 tonnes of red wood had been illegally exported to China through Zambia over f ... read more
Related Links
Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement