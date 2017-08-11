Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
Portugal battling fresh wildfires
 by Staff Writers
 Abrantes, Portugal (AFP) Aug 11, 2017


Hundreds flee as fire rages in southern France
Paris (AFP) Aug 10, 2017 - A forest fire raged in parched southern France on Thursday, forcing 400 campers and residents to flee, firefighters said.

The blaze has been contained after ravaging 500 hectares (1,250 acres) of pine forest and bush 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Montpellier, the fire service said.

Some 200 firefighters were still battling the blaze, with strong winds expected during the day.

"Today's weather conditions call for the greatest prudence," the fire service said.

At the height of the blaze 800 firefighters were involved.

Last month saw blazes across southern France, which is experiencing a particularly hot and dry summer.

Police nab fireman for arson as Italy blazes rage
Rome (AFP) Aug 11, 2017 - A volunteer fireman has been caught setting fires in northern Italy as the drought-ravaged country struggled Friday to contain wildfire blazes.

Italy's fire brigade was tackling flames nationwide, where a relentless heat wave has turned fields and woods into tinder. With the wind picking up, nine regions launched urgent appeals for water planes.

The president of the Calabria region, Mario Oliverio, called on the government to send in the army as exhausted firefighters and civil protection volunteers raced to stop the flames reaching villages.

In the Lombardy region, the 28-year-old arsonist was filmed on a security camera setting hedges and rubbish bins alight before returning to base, sounding the alarm and rushing along with the colleagues to put the fire out.

Police said he had set at least seven fires since 2014.

On Monday, 15 firefighters were arrested in Sicily on suspicion of having started fires in order to receive bonus payments.

"You cannot link the concept of earning a salary and firefighting in a period of economic crisis such as this," said Antonio Brizzi, secretary general of the Conapo fire fighters' union.

"Cuts mean we have 3,500 fewer firemen than necessary, which has led in some cases to a hurried use of volunteers," adding that the latter needed to be chosen on more stringent psychological tests.

While much of the country sweltered, the heat in the Veneto region resulted in violent storms overnight Thursday to Friday which lashed the area, landing three people in hospital and lightly injuring 45 others.

Portugal was battling a new rash of forest fires Friday ahead of a weekend of warm temperatures, as authorities warned of further blazes.

Some 1,800 firefighters backed by hundreds of vehicles were trying to douse around 10 fires across the country, authorities said.

"Despite the relentless fires, the situation is now more stable," said civil protection agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar in Lisbon.

Emergency workers had nearly gained control of wildfires across Portugal's drought-hit central region on Thursday, but stronger winds fanned flames in several areas.

In the village of Bracal, flames were being blown towards houses as residents grabbed what they could to aid firefighters, an AFP journalist said.

Some residents voiced anger at authorities after a season of repeated wildfires which have stretched resources.

"Firefighters can't perform miracles, they are exhausted," said Lucia Ricardo, who lives in Bracal, close to the central town of Abrantes.

Six villages had been evacuated around Abrantes on Thursday as fire-dousing planes flew sorties over the flames.

Another blaze near Grandola, in the southern Setubal district, needed 200 firefighters to bring under control after burning through around 3,000 hectares (30 square kilometres) of forest.

The fires come after more than 60 people were killed in June, and more than 200 injured, in a giant blaze at Pedrogao Grande in central Portugal that raged for five days.

After an uncommonly dry winter and spring, almost 79 percent of the Portuguese mainland was enduring extreme or severe drought at the end of July, according to the national weather office.

Dry conditions have also fuelled fires on France's Mediterranean coast and on the island of Corsica in recent weeks.

FIRE STORM
Tunisia loses swathes of forest in fires
 Tunis (AFP) Aug 5, 2017
 Around 2,000 hectares of forest in Tunisia have gone up in flames over the past week, with some of the fires probably started deliberately, the authorities said on Saturday. Many of the blazes have been put down to a heatwave gripping the North African country, but arson has also been blamed in some cases. "Since July 29 we have experienced a wave of forest fires - 94 outbreaks across e ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Canada military sets up tents at US border for Haitian refugees

 Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission
FIRE STORM
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 Software lets designers exploit the extremely high resolution of 3-D printers
FIRE STORM
Guam told to 'enjoy paradise', ignore North Korean threat

 No longer water under the bridge, statistics yields new data on sea levels

 Teamwork key to ocean travel for jellies

 Invasion of glowing tropical jellyfish baffles U.S. scientists
FIRE STORM
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'
FIRE STORM
Dramatic changes needed in farming practices to keep pace with climate change

 Cracking the code of megapests

 Low to no risk from pesticide-tainted eggs: experts

 Dutch egg probe widens to chicken meat tests
FIRE STORM
Mexico braces for more Tropical Storm Franklin

 Tens of thousands evacuated after China quake kills 19

 Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake: govt

 Atlantic hurricane season could be 'extremely active': As Franklin strengthens

FIRE STORM
Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
FIRE STORM
New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story

 Paleolithic bones reveal evidence of ritualistic cannibalism

 Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement