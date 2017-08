Portugal battling fresh wildfires

Paris (AFP) Aug 10, 2017 - A forest fire raged in parched southern France on Thursday, forcing 400 campers and residents to flee, firefighters said.

The blaze has been contained after ravaging 500 hectares (1,250 acres) of pine forest and bush 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of Montpellier, the fire service said.

Some 200 firefighters were still battling the blaze, with strong winds expected during the day.

"Today's weather conditions call for the greatest prudence," the fire service said.

At the height of the blaze 800 firefighters were involved.

Last month saw blazes across southern France, which is experiencing a particularly hot and dry summer.

Police nab fireman for arson as Italy blazes rage

Rome (AFP) Aug 11, 2017 - A volunteer fireman has been caught setting fires in northern Italy as the drought-ravaged country struggled Friday to contain wildfire blazes.

Italy's fire brigade was tackling flames nationwide, where a relentless heat wave has turned fields and woods into tinder. With the wind picking up, nine regions launched urgent appeals for water planes.

The president of the Calabria region, Mario Oliverio, called on the government to send in the army as exhausted firefighters and civil protection volunteers raced to stop the flames reaching villages.

In the Lombardy region, the 28-year-old arsonist was filmed on a security camera setting hedges and rubbish bins alight before returning to base, sounding the alarm and rushing along with the colleagues to put the fire out.

Police said he had set at least seven fires since 2014.

On Monday, 15 firefighters were arrested in Sicily on suspicion of having started fires in order to receive bonus payments.

"You cannot link the concept of earning a salary and firefighting in a period of economic crisis such as this," said Antonio Brizzi, secretary general of the Conapo fire fighters' union.

"Cuts mean we have 3,500 fewer firemen than necessary, which has led in some cases to a hurried use of volunteers," adding that the latter needed to be chosen on more stringent psychological tests.

While much of the country sweltered, the heat in the Veneto region resulted in violent storms overnight Thursday to Friday which lashed the area, landing three people in hospital and lightly injuring 45 others.