Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















EPIDEMICS
Purdue researcher: We shouldn't eliminate mosquitoes
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017


Mosquitoes are despised for their itch-inducing bites and role in spreading disease. But at least one researcher doesn't want to see them eradicated entirely.

Catherine Hill, a professor of entomology at Purdue University, is working on an insecticide that will prevent mosquitoes from transmitting disease without harming the insect or other animal life.

"For the last 20 years I've been trying to figure out how to kill mosquitoes, and then I had this epiphany where, morally, I'm just not OK with it anymore," Hill said in a news release.

Though not well understand, Hill believes mosquitoes likely play an important role in many ecosystems.

"[They are] a large part of the biomass in many ecosystems," Hill said.

Any insect that's been around for millions of years is sure to have predators. In their larval or terrestrial stages, mosquitoes are food for a variety of species, including birds, bats, salamanders, lizards and frogs. As flying adults, they're consumed by spiders, frogs and others.

Hill worries about the unintended ecological consequences of eradicating the insect.

"To yank [mosquitoes] out abruptly, I don't know what that does," Hill said.

Only a small percentage of mosquitoes transmit disease, yet scientists know very little about these species and their role in local food chains. The vast majority of mosquito research is focused on eradicating those that spread disease.

Should her work ultimately prove unfruitful, Hill acknowledges lethal insecticides will be necessary to curb species operating as disease vectors. But she hopes scientists will take a closer look at unintended consequences of removing species from an ecosystem.

"You pull one little piece and start to unravel it, and things happen," said Hill.

EPIDEMICS
Scientists piece together extinct horsepox virus, raising biosecurity concerns
 Washington (UPI) Jul 11, 2017
 Lab scientists in Canada at the University of Alberta have synthesized horsepox, an extinct relative of the smallpox virus, using segments of mail-order DNA. The feat has raised biosecurity concerns, as well as questions about the costs and benefits of risky research. Horsepox has been extinct for some time, and the smallpox virus was declared eradicated in 1980. Although the revived vi ... read more
Related Links
 Epidemics on Earth - Bird Flu, HIV/AIDS, Ebola
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

EPIDEMICS
Civilian deaths soar in Iraq, Syria: monitoring group

 West Mosul residents start mammoth task of rebuilding

 In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood
EPIDEMICS
Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Nature-inspired material uses liquid reinforcement

 Feel the heat, one touch a time
EPIDEMICS
Trump envoy mediates water deal between Israel, Palestinians

 Strengthening of West African Monsoon during Green Sahara period may have affected ENSO

 Scientists make 'squarest' ice crystals ever

 Report: High seas in high danger as ecological tipping point nears
EPIDEMICS
Sentinel satellite captures birth of behemoth iceberg

 Massive iceberg

 Warm Winter Events in Arctic Becoming More Frequent, Lasting Longer

 Krill hotspot fuels incredible biodiversity in Antarctic region
EPIDEMICS
Study offers new approach to evaluating agricultural development programs

 Using treated graywater for irrigation is better for arid environments

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 Global use of wastewater to irrigate agriculture at least 50 percent greater than thought
EPIDEMICS
4 killed, 6 missing in India's Gujarat amid monsoon floods

 Slow earthquakes occur continuously in the Alaska-Aleutian subduction zone

 How strike-slip faults form, the origin of earthquakes

 Japan Abe sees devastation in flood-hit area
EPIDEMICS
Rwandan forces killing suspects without trial: HRW

 AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government
EPIDEMICS
DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

 Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement