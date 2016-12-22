Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FROTH AND BUBBLE
RIT researchers estimate 10,000 metric tons of plastic enter Great Lakes every year
 by Staff Writers
 Rochester, UK (SPX) Dec 22, 2016


Estimates of surface microplastics entering the lakes each year show 4.41 metric tons in Lake Erie, 1.44 metric tons in Lake Huron and .0211 metric tons in Lake Superior.

A new study by Rochester Institute of Technology that inventories and tracks high concentrations of plastic in the Great Lakes could help inform cleanup efforts and target pollution prevention.

Researchers found that nearly 10,000 metric tons - or 22 million pounds - of plastic debris enter the Great Lakes every year from the United States and Canada. Matthew Hoffman, assistant professor in RIT's School of Mathematical Sciences, is the lead author of "Inventory and transport of plastic debris in the Laurentian Great Lakes," which will run in an upcoming issue of Marine Pollution Bulletin.

"This study is the first picture of the true scale of plastic pollution in the Great Lakes," Hoffman said. Hoffman used computer simulations to follow the volume of plastic debris moving across state and international boundaries - from Illinois to Michigan and from Canada to the United States.

Earlier studies estimate 40,000 to 110,000 metric tons of plastics enter the oceans along the U.S. coastline, Hoffman said.

In their study, Hoffman and co-author Eric Hittinger, assistant professor of public policy at RIT, report that half of the plastic pollution entering the Great Lakes - 5,000 metrics tons per year - goes into Lake Michigan, followed by Lake Erie with 2,500 metric tons and Lake Ontario with 1,400 metric tons. Lake Huron receives 600 metric tons of plastic and Lake Superior, 32 metric tons per year.

Estimates of surface microplastics entering the lakes each year show 4.41 metric tons in Lake Erie, 1.44 metric tons in Lake Huron and .0211 metric tons in Lake Superior.

Plastic pollution in Lake Michigan is approximately the equivalent of 100 Olympic-sized pools full of plastic bottles dumped into the lake every year, Hittinger said, whereas the yearly amount of plastic in Lake Ontario equates to 28 Olympic-sized pools full of plastic bottles.

Prior observational studies measured localized concentrations of plastic pollution in the open water, tributaries and along the shorelines. The new study applied mathematical modeling for the first time to extend the scope of the problem over time and spatial scales.

The inventory gives full mass estimates on the entire connected lake system and maps plastic debris moving between lakes and across interstate and international borders. The results provide environmentally realistic concentrations of plastic in the Great Lakes.

Findings of the study show debris travels differently in the Great Lakes than in the ocean. Instead of the floating "garbage patches" found in the ocean, plastic in the Great Lakes are carried by persistent winds and lake currents to the shore - often washing up in another state or country, Hoffman said.

Plastic accounts for approximately 80 percent of the litter on the shorelines of the Great Lakes. The study quantifies dense plastic that quickly sinks and surface plastics like microbeads, fragments and pellets, plastic line and Styrofoam, which could be consumed by wildlife and potentially enter the food chain.

Major population centers are the primary sources of plastic pollution in the Great Lake system, with Chicago, Toronto, Cleveland and Detroit releasing more plastic particles than accumulate on their shorelines.

"Most of the particles from Chicago and Milwaukee end up accumulating on the eastern shores of Lake Michigan, while the particles from Detroit and Cleveland end up along the southern coast of the eastern basin of Lake Erie," Hoffman said. "Particles released from Toronto appear to accumulate on the southern coast of Lake Ontario, including around Rochester and Sodus Bay."

Estimates of plastic pollution throughout the Great Lakes were derived using population dynamics within 100 kilometers, or 62 miles, of the shores and hydrodynamic modeling to simulate the distribution of plastic debris throughout the Great Lakes from 2009 to 2014.

Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Great Lakes Coastal Forecast System were used to simulate currents transporting plastic debris throughout the lake system.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Rochester Institute of Technology
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mosul battle leaving legacy of environmental damage
 Qayyarah, Iraq (AFP) Dec 17, 2016
 The battle to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group is leaving a legacy of environmental damage and health risks that will pose dangers to people for years to come. Iraqis have already paid the initial price from burning oil wells and a sulphur factory that IS set alight south of Mosul, Iraq's last jihadist-held city which is the target of a major military operation launched two months a ... read more

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Sawdust reinvented into super sponge for oil spills

 China arrests 18 over fatal October blast

 Canada buys new Airbus search and rescue planes for Can$2.4 bn

 Urgent appeal for supplies after strong Indonesia quake
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Mind-controlled toys: The next generation of Christmas presents?

 Ultra-high-speed optical fiber sensor enables detection of structural damage in real time

 Discovery to inspire more radiation-resistant metals

 Researchers discovered elusive half-quantum vortices in a superfluid
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Rain out, research in

 Southern elephant seals may adjust their diving behavior to stay in prey patches

 Extraordinary animation reveals ocean's role in El Ninos

 Study warns of world's groundwater depletion by 2050
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Landsat provides global view of speed of ice

 Global warming is melting mountain glaciers: study

 Hottest Arctic on record triggers massive ice melt

 Most of Greenland ice melted to bedrock in recent geologic past
FROTH AND BUBBLE
In Benin, 'Smart-Valleys' bring rice bounty

 Many GMO studies have financial conflicts of interest

 Corn yield modeling towards sustainable agriculture

 S. Korea issues top bird flu alert
FROTH AND BUBBLE
7.9-magnitude quake hits PNG, tsunami threat over

 Study models Tsunami Risk for Florida and Cuba

 How soil moisture can help predict power outages caused by hurricance

 Underwater volcano's eruption captured in exquisite detail
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit

 Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans

 Mobile money lifts Kenyan households out of poverty

 Mali rivals must stick to peace deal: French minister
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Dental hygiene, caveman style

 Neurons paralyze us during REM sleep

 Neanderthals visited seaside cave in England for 180,000 years

 Sex of prehistoric hand-stencil artists can be determined forensic analysis



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.