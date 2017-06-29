Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Rare Siamese crocodile eggs found in Cambodia
 by Staff Writers
 Phnom Penh (AFP) June 29, 2017


Conservationists in Cambodia have found a nest with 19 eggs from one of the world's most endangered crocodiles, boosting hopes for a rare species threatened by poachers and habitat loss.

The clutch of fist-sized eggs was discovered this week by environmental officers and local villagers near a pond in southwestern Koh Kong province, according to the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), which assisted with the discovery.

The group had been searching for tracks, dung and other signs of wild Siamese Crocodiles, a species whose population has plummeted at an alarming rate in recent years.

Researchers believe only 400 adults still exist in the wild, mostly in Cambodia.

Their survival is threatened by poachers who supply eggs and adult reptiles to crocodile farms around the region, where their skins are turned into luxury belts, shoes and handbags.

"To avoid any threats, we moved the eggs to a safe place to hatch and track their progress," In Hul, from Cambodia's Fisheries Administration, said in a statement Wednesday.

After the eggs hatch, the baby crocodiles will be raised at a conservation centre until they are mature enough to be released into the wild, Eng Mengey of WCS, told AFP.

WCS said it was the first Siamese Crocodile nest found in the Sre Ambel river system during six years of research.

Earlier this year the group found a nest in the same river system belonging to Cambodia's Royal Turtle, an uplifting discovery for another reptile on the brink of extinction.

Deforestation and poaching have devastated many species in Cambodia, one of Asia's poorest and most corrupt nations.

In its haste to develop, the government has been criticised for allowing firms to clear hundreds of thousands of hectares of forest land -- including in protected zones -- for everything from rubber and sugar cane plantations to hydropower dams.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Both tidal and circadian clocks guide the behavior of some animals
 Washington (UPI) Jun 21, 2017
 New research has revealed how circadian and tidal clocks interact to govern the behavior of some animals - like the crustacean species Scyphax ornatus, a sand-burrowing isopod native to the beaches of Australia. The circadian clock is well studied. Scientists have identified genes and the portion of the brain linked with our innate understanding of the temporal rhythms of days and nigh ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 China lowers number of missing in landslide to 73

 Rising seas could result in 2 billion refugees by 2100

 New landslide hits China disaster area
FLORA AND FAUNA
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
FLORA AND FAUNA
Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

 Lebanon dam planned atop fault line stirs fears

 Biodiversity loss from deep-sea mining will be unavoidable

 Ten million tons of fish wasted every year despite declining fish stocks
FLORA AND FAUNA
As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps
FLORA AND FAUNA
Fighting a destructive crop disease with mathematics

 Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew

 ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

 Jury awards $218 mn to farmers in Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit
FLORA AND FAUNA
Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Distant earthquakes can cause underwater landslides

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
FLORA AND FAUNA
Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 New research could help humans see what nature hides

 Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement