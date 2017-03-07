Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Remains of leukemia ancestor found in bat genome
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington DC (UPI) Mar 07, 2017


Scientists found genetic traces of early leukemia ancestors in the genomes of bats. The discovery, detailed in the journal PNAS, fills the "last major gap" in the retrovirus lineage.

According to the new genomic analysis, deltaretroviruses, a family of viruses responsible for a rare type of leukemia, first evolved between 20 and 45 million years ago. The findings confirm the family's ancient animal origins.

"The discovery of this viral sequence fills the last major gap in the fossil record of retroviruses," Robert Gifford, virus researcher at the University of Glasgow, said in a news release. "It provides a means of calibrating the timeline of interaction between deltaretroviruses and their hosts."

The DNA of the ancient deltaretrovirus was found mixed into a sequence of related Minopterid viral species incorporated in the genome of bent-winged bats between 20 and 45 million years ago. Tracing the evolutionary origins of ancient viruses helps scientists learn about the development the mammalian immune system.

"Understanding the history of these viruses will help scientists to better understand how they affect people and animals now and in the future," Gifford said.

In recent years, scientists have illuminated the evolutionary arms race between viruses and mammalian defenses by locating the genetic remnants of ancient virus species in animal genomes.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Study sheds new light on how species extinction affects complex ecosystems
 Southampton UK (SPX) Mar 06, 2017
 Research by the University of Southampton has found that methods used to predict the effect of species extinction on ecosystems could be producing inaccurate results. This is because current thinking assumes that when a species vanishes, its role within an environment is lost too. However, scientists working on a new study have found that when a species, (for example a group of sea creatur ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
War-scarred Syrian children may be 'lost to trauma': aid group

 Jihadist tunnels save Assyrian winged bulls of Mosul

 U.S. Air Force retires first HC-130 search and rescue aircraft

 115 migrants rescued, 25 missing: Libya navy
FLORA AND FAUNA
Coffee-ring effect leads to crystallization control

 3-D printing with plants

 Researchers remotely control sequence in which 2-D sheets fold into 3-D structures

 Scientists demonstrate improved particle warning to protect astronauts
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sea of Galilee water level lowest in century: official

 Massive Hong Kong shark fin seizure as ban flouted

 Underwater mountains help ocean water rise from abyss

 Syrian farmers fear IS to flood villages near Euphrates
FLORA AND FAUNA
Is Arctic sea ice doomed to disappear?

 UN reports Antarctica's highest temperatures on record

 Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean
FLORA AND FAUNA
Colombia's 'drug triangle' puts hope in chocolate

 Hand-picked specialty crops 'ripe' for precision agriculture techniques

 Researchers propose using CRISPR to accelerate plant domestication

 Magic cover crop carpet
FLORA AND FAUNA
Southern California fault systems capable of magnitude 7.3 earthquakes

 Three killed as cyclone Enawo batters Madagascar

 Powerful aftershock hits quake-stricken Philippine city

 Zimbabwe seeks aid after floods kill over 240 in 3 months
FLORA AND FAUNA
PM hails Ben Guerdane battle as Tunisia 'turning point'

 Mozambique truce extended by two months

 11 Malian soldiers killed in attack on border base

 Senegal and Gambia announce new era of ties
FLORA AND FAUNA
Dartmouth study finds modern hunter-gathers relocate to maximize foraging efficiency

 100,000-year-old human skulls from east Asia reveal complex mix of trends in time, space

 Catalog of 208 human-caused minerals bolsters argument to declare 'Anthropocene Epoch'

 Mothers dictate lifelong grooming habits in chimps



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement