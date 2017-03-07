Remains of leukemia ancestor found in bat genome

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington DC (UPI) Mar 07, 2017
Scientists found genetic traces of early leukemia ancestors in the genomes of bats. The discovery, detailed in the journal PNAS, fills the "last major gap" in the retrovirus lineage.
According to the new genomic analysis, deltaretroviruses, a family of viruses responsible for a rare type of leukemia, first evolved between 20 and 45 million years ago. The findings confirm the family's ancient animal origins.
"The discovery of this viral sequence fills the last major gap in the fossil record of retroviruses," Robert Gifford, virus researcher at the University of Glasgow, said in a news release. "It provides a means of calibrating the timeline of interaction between deltaretroviruses and their hosts."
The DNA of the ancient deltaretrovirus was found mixed into a sequence of related Minopterid viral species incorporated in the genome of bent-winged bats between 20 and 45 million years ago. Tracing the evolutionary origins of ancient viruses helps scientists learn about the development the mammalian immune system.
"Understanding the history of these viruses will help scientists to better understand how they affect people and animals now and in the future," Gifford said.
In recent years, scientists have illuminated the evolutionary arms race between viruses and mammalian defenses by locating the genetic remnants of ancient virus species in animal genomes.
Southampton UK (SPX) Mar 06, 2017
Research by the University of Southampton has found that methods used to predict the effect of species extinction on ecosystems could be producing inaccurate results. This is because current thinking assumes that when a species vanishes, its role within an environment is lost too. However, scientists working on a new study have found that when a species, (for example a group of sea creatur ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement