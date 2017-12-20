Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Remote Hong Kong island holds nuclear emergency drills
 by Staff Writers
 Hong Kong (AFP) Dec 20, 2017


Workers in protective suits, decontamination tents and a staged evacuation were part of a large-scale nuclear emergency drill carried out Wednesday on Hong Kong's farthest-flung island, which stands near mainland Chinese reactors.

The drill took place on sparsely-populated Tung Ping Chau, a remote island much closer to the mainland than the rest of Hong Kong and around 20 kilometres away from the Daya Bay nuclear power plant in China's city of Shenzhen.

Around 100 tourists and residents joined 3,000 government staff to create drill scenarios on the rugged island and at ferry piers in Hong Kong's northern New Territories, which received evacuation boats.

Experts from the Radioprotection and Nuclear Safety Institute (IRSN) in France, which specialises in nuclear emergency response and radiation protection, helped design the drill.

Wednesday's exercise measured radiation levels in the air and on the ground and set up pop-up shower tents for people exposed. Actors with mock blood on their cheeks were guided to police boats on a beach to evacuate.

On the second day of the exercise, "patient treatment and decontamination" at a hospital would be tested, the government said in a statement.

The exercise simulating a leak at the Daya Bay plant is held every three to five years to test the efficacy of the Hong Kong government's contingency plan, the security bureau said.

Plans for Daya Bay sparked huge protests in Hong Kong in the 1980s, when it was still a British colony, with one million people signing a petition against nuclear power.

But there has never been a major incident at the plant, which opened in 1993.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Smoke prompts evacuation of 200 at French nuclear site
 Caen, France (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
 About 200 people working at the site of a cutting-edge nuclear reactor under construction in northern France were evacuated Tuesday after smoke was detected at the site, officials said. The workers were evacuated "as a precaution", authorities in the Manche region said in a statement, adding that firefighters deployed to the Flamanville site on the Normandy coast had contained the smoke. ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Hurricanes, heat waves, fires ravaged planet in 2017

 France takes in first refugees screened in Africa

 Puerto Rico governor orders review of hurricane deaths

 Major economic conference in China to tackle risk, pollution
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Computer systems predict objects' responses to physical forces

 3-D printed metals can be both strong and ductile

 Blackbody radiation from a warm object attracts polarizable objects

 Physicists excited by discovery of new form of matter, excitonium
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New mechanism to explain how El Nino influences East Asian and WN Pacific climate

 Southern Ocean drives massive bloom of tiny phytoplankton

 Sustainable dams - are they possible

 Ouch! Sea lions attack swimmers in San Francisco Bay
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 World-first uses satellites and ocean models to explain Antarctic seafloor biodiversity

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 Putin says Arctic exploration a priority for Russia
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Heat patterns help bees pick which flowers to pollinate

 How much soil goes get washed down the drain

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Toll rises to three dead after Indonesia quake

 At least eight killed in Indonesia landslide

 Thousands stranded after storm lashes Philippines

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Liberia's wartime ghosts return to haunt election

 Zimbabwe army chief retires for possible vice-presidency

 UN gives green light on Russia arms to C. Africa

 US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Primordial mutation helps explain origin of some organs in vertebrates

 Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement