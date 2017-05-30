Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Report: China plans underwater monitoring system
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) May 30, 2017


China reportedly plans to build an underwater observation system that will cover the disputed East and South China seas, according to a Hong Kong newspaper.

The South China Morning Post quoted CCTV that the $290 million project was recently approved by the Chinese government.

The system will reportedly take five years to build.

"A data center will also be built in Shanghai to monitor and store the chemical, biological and geological information collected from the underwater systems," CCTV reported. "Such systems would not only help China advance in scientific research and disaster prevention, but help protect national security."

Technical aspects of the system, which would include sensors to detect submarines, were not reported.

The plan is expected to cause alarm among countries in the region. The Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia dispute China's claimed sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and China and Japan are in a sovereignty dispute over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

WATER WORLD
General Atomics providing battery for semi-autonomous underwater vehicle
 Washington (UPI) Apr 18, 2017
 General Atomics has secured a contract to provide a battery to power the U.S. military's developing Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle. Under the contract, awarded Monday, General Atomics will supply its Lithium-ion Fault Tolerant battery system, also known as LiFT. The Semi-Autonomous Hydrographic Reconnaissance Vehicle, or SAHRV, is a project intended to develop a pla ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Refugees face 'acute crisis' in cyclone-hit Bangladesh

 Targeted conservation could protect more of Earth's biodiversity

 Study finds Congo's miners often resort to hunting wildlife for food

 Nuclear spent fuel fire could force millions of people to relocate
WATER WORLD
New Zealand company partners with U.S. Army for engineered skin

 New method allows real-time monitoring of irradiated materials

 Neutron lifetime measurements take new shape for in situ detection

 Solving the riddle of the snow globe
WATER WORLD
Report: China plans underwater monitoring system

 Bacteria may supercharge the future of wastewater treatment

 Faceless fish among weird deep sea Australian finds

 Historical rainfall levels are significant in carbon emissions from soil
WATER WORLD
Previously, on Arctic warming

 New Light on the Future of a Key Antarctic Glacier

 Methane seeping from Arctic seabed may have an upside

 NASA's Arctic Ecosystem Science Flights Begin
WATER WORLD
In China, maggots finish plates, and food waste

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Bordeaux pins hopes for ravaged vineyards on June bloom

 Helping plants pump iron
WATER WORLD
Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods foul water supply

 Sri Lanka deploys thousands of troops as flood toll climbs to 169

 Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180

 Study explains severity of 9.2 magnitude Sumatra earthquake
WATER WORLD
Benin to invest in one of West Africa's last wildlife havens

 Ivory Coast army chief meets mutineers in their barracks

 Biafra's military veterans: no regrets, 50 years on

 Rwanda to control presidential candidates' social media use
WATER WORLD
Researchers Identify Conductor of Brain's Neural Orchestra and Begin to Decode the Score

 Fossil skeleton confirms earliest primates were tree dwellers

 Springs were critical water sources for early humans in East Africa, Rutgers study finds

 New hypothesis about the origin of humankind suggests oldest hominin lived in Europe



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement