Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Researchers tackle methane emissions with gas-guzzling bacteria
 by Staff Writers
 Melbourne, Australia (SPX) Aug 31, 2017


The sampling site used to isolate the methanotroph, namely a geothermal field in Rotokawa, New Zealand. Image courtesy Dr Carlo Carere (GNS Science).

An international research team co-led by a Monash biologist has shown that methane-oxidising bacteria - key organisms responsible for greenhouse gas mitigation - are more flexible and resilient than previously thought.

Soil bacteria that oxidise methane (methanotrophs) are globally important in capturing methane before it enters the atmosphere, and we now know that they can consume hydrogen gas to enhance their growth and survival.

This new research, published in the prestigious International Society for Microbial Ecology Journal, has major implications for greenhouse gas mitigation.

Industrial companies are using methanotrophs to convert methane gas emissions into useful products, for example liquid fuels and protein feeds.

"The findings of this research explain why methanotrophs are abundant in soil ecosystems," said Dr Chris Greening from the Centre for Geometric Biology at Monash University.

"Methane is a challenging energy source to assimilate.

"By being able to use hydrogen as well, methanotrophs can grow better in a range of conditions."

Methanotrophs can survive in environments when methane or oxygen are no longer available.

"It was their very existence in such environments that led us to investigate the possibilities that these organisms might also use other energy-yielding strategies," Dr Greening said.

Dr Greening's lab focuses on the metabolic strategies that microorganisms use to persist in unfavourable environments and he studies this in relation to the core areas of global change, disease and biodiversity.

In this latest study, Dr Greening and collaborators isolated and characterised a methanotroph from a New Zealand volcanic field. The strain could grow on methane or hydrogen separately, but performed best when both gases were available.

"This study is significant because it shows that key consumers of methane emissions are also able to grow on inorganic compounds such as hydrogen," Dr Greening said.

"This new knowledge helps us to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases. "

Industrial processes such as petroleum production and waste treatment release large amounts of the methane, carbon dioxide and hydrogen into the atmosphere.

"By using these gas-guzzling bacteria, it's possible to convert these gases into useful liquid fuels and feeds instead," Dr Greening said.

Research paper

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Research identifies new microbe with potential to help rebalance Earth's nitrogen cycle
 Edmonton, Canada (SPX) Aug 28, 2017
 New research from University of Alberta and University of Vienna microbiologists provides unparalleled insight into the Earth's nitrogen cycle, identifying and characterizing the ammonia-oxidizing microbe, Nitrospira inopinata. The findings, explained Lisa Stein, co-author and professor of biology, have significant implications for climate change research. "I consider nitrogen the camoufla ... read more
Related Links
 Monash University
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Rare-metals in the Himalayas: The potential world-class treasure

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Making 3-D printing safer
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles
CLIMATE SCIENCE
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Leaf sensors can tell farmers when crops need to be watered

 To detoxify soil, just shoot lasers at it, study says

 Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north
CLIMATE SCIENCE
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers
CLIMATE SCIENCE
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement