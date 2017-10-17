Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Risking lives, Mexicans try to salvage belongings after quake
 By Jose OSORIO
 Mexico City (AFP) Oct 17, 2017


Guadalupe Vazquez is standing below the wreckage of what used to be her home, patiently waiting for workers to recover the few belongings she has left after Mexico's September 19 earthquake: some photographs of her daughters hanging on the wall, still visible from the street.

The small but spry octogenarian lived in Mexico City's Narvarte neighborhood in a four-story apartment building, half of which collapsed during the 7.1-magnitude quake.

Her half is the one that collapsed, leaving nothing but one side of walls, including the one with the sepia-toned pictures of her daughters.

"Lupita," as her friends call her, miraculously escaped the quake, which killed 369 people, mostly in the capital.

The one-time mountain climber, who once traveled the world scaling some of the highest peaks on Earth, had gone out to buy bread just before the ground started to shake.

When she returned, Vazquez thought she had taken the wrong street: the building she had lived in for 50 years was unrecognizable.

Reality sank in when Vazquez saw her photos on the wall.

"I realized that would be the only thing I had left -- if they manage to get them out," she said.

With the unstable building now set to be demolished, the authorities are letting one person at a time go back inside to retrieve belongings.

Accompanied by emergency workers, they bring out whatever they can, backpack after backpack, for themselves and their neighbors.

Each time one of these daring young volunteers comes back down from the rubble, they are greeted with applause, hugs and tears.

"We just said goodbye to our home," said one, sporting a protective harness and helmet after making the trip.

Nearly a month after the quake, that goodbye is especially poignant.

Residents have set up an impromptu camp outside the building, staying there night and day -- ostensibly to fend off looters.

The ground floor of the building used to house a dry cleaning service. For several days after the quake, a worker could still be seen ironing clothes on the street.

- Five minutes -

Residents are limited to five minutes inside.

Hoisted by a crane, they enter through broken windows or holes in the walls, with strict instructions to move as little as possible.

Documents, photos and items of sentimental value are the most prized possessions.

"It's crazy to be in there and see everything smashed to pieces, and you have to try not to create a single vibration," said Jose Colin, 38.

He managed to salvage a hard drive and a picture of him and his fiancee.

Like many of the younger residents, they were at work when the quake hit.

No one was killed when the building collapsed, something residents are calling a miracle.

Another resident, Oscar Landin, came down from the wreckage with a baby Jesus figurine for an elderly neighbor.

"I grabbed as much as I could... I wanted to get our documents from my mom's room, but it was impossible to reach," he said.

Nearly 50 buildings in Mexico City collapsed completely during the earthquake. Another 8,000 were damaged.

This one is on the list of the first 13 that will be demolished. Authorities are still carrying out inspections to decide how many more will be torn down.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
At least 8 migrants drown as boat collides with navy vessel: Tunisia
 Tunis (AFP) Oct 9, 2017
 At least eight migrants drowned after their boat sank following a collision with a Tunisian navy vessel in the Mediterranean, the defence ministry said on Monday. Spokesman Belhassen Oueslati told AFP that eight bodies were found and 38 people rescued after the unidentified boat "collided with a military vessel" Sunday evening when it was approached some 54 kilometres (33 miles) off the isla ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Trump warns federal help for Puerto Rico not open-ended

 Branson calls for sustainable rebuilding of storm-battered Caribbean

 India's top court bans firecracker sales before Diwali

 New military op in gang-plagued Rio favela
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Oculus unveils standalone virtual reality headset

 Microlasers get a performance boost from a bit of gold

 Students, researchers turn algae into renewable flip-flops

 New test opens path for better 2-D catalysts
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
How global warming is drying up the North American monsoon

 Underwater nurseries help revive Mediterranean fish stocks

 ERAPSCO awarded $219M contract for underwater sonobuoys

 Expanded bluefin tuna quotas could reverse recovery: scientists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
The melting ice makes the sea around Greenland less saline

 Formation of coal almost turned our planet into a snowball

 In warmer climates, Greenlandic deltas have grown

 Return of the Weddell polynya supports Kiel climate model
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Genetically boosting the nutritional value of corn could benefit millions

 Sustainable irrigation may harm other development goals

 Pesticide poisoning kills 20 farmers in Indian state

 Are we at a tipping point with weed control?
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Locals warned to stay away as Japanese volcano erupts

 Do earthquakes have a tell sign

 Ireland closes schools as rare hurricane approaches

 Floods, landslides kill 37 in Vietnam, scores missing
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Chad extends key conservation area in national park

 Rwanda military uses torture to force confessions: HRW

 New witness emerges over Rwandan genocide: French legal source

 Nigeria: Cooperation 'key' to defeating jihadists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
DNA proves Newfoundland was populated by distinct groups three different times

 Scientists identify genes critical for hearing

 Prehistoric humans are likely to have formed mating networks to avoid inbreeding

 Scientists find more modern human traits influenced by Neandertal DNA



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement