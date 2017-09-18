Scientists find source of supervolcano in Italy; Bali tremors trigger new fears

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington DC (UPI) Sep 18, 2017
Researchers have discovered the magma source, or so-called "hot zone," of a supervolcano in southern Italy.
Campi Flegrei has been relatively quiet for the last few decades, and hasn't erupted for centuries. In the 1980s, a rush of magma into the volcano's shallow chamber triggered a few small earthquakes.
Seismographic data from those rumbles allowed scientists to pinpoint the source of the magma that flooded into Campi Flegrei's chamber and caldera -- the hot zone. Analysis of the supervolcano's hot zone suggests Campi Flegrei could be nearing an eruption.
By mapping the hot zone, scientists may be able to better predict when volcanoes are going to erupt, allowing officials to evacuate vulnerable populations.
"One question that has puzzled scientists is where magma is located beneath the caldera, and our study provides the first evidence of a hot zone under the city of Pozzuoli that extends into the sea," Dr. Luca De Siena, a researcher at the University of Aberdeen, said in a news release. "While this is the most probable location of a small batch of magma, it could also be the heated fluid-filled top of a wider magma chamber, located even deeper."
Because Campi Flegrei hasn't made much noise over the last 30 years, scientists believe pressure could be building in the supervolcano's pipes.
"Whatever produced the activity under Pozzuoli in the 1980s has migrated somewhere else, so the danger doesn't just lie in the same spot, it could now be much nearer to Naples which is more densely populated," De Siena said.
Researchers liken the volcano's hot zone to a boiling pot of soup. Over the last several years, the volcano has gotten considerably hotter.
"What this means in terms of the scale of any future eruption we cannot say, but there is no doubt that the volcano is becoming more dangerous," De Siena said. "The big question we have to answer now is if it is a big layer of magma that is rising to the surface, or something less worrying which could find its way to the surface out at sea."
Researchers published their analysis of Campi Flegrei this week in the journal Scientific Reports.
Rome (AFP) Sept 12, 2017
An Italian couple and their 11-year-old son died Tuesday after falling into a shallow volcanic crater near the southern city of Naples, local officials said. The family of four - including a seven-year-old boy who survived - were visiting Solfatara, one of the main attractions at the popular Campi Flegrei ("Burning Fields") volcanic tourist area, about 30 kilometres (20 miles) east of Nap ... read more
Related Links
Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement