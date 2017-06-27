Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Scientists hope artificial reef can protect ocean biodiversity from climate change
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Jun 27, 2017


Researchers from the University of Portsmouth in Great Britain hope an artificial coral reef can protect species from the ill effects of global warming, including rising ocean temperatures and ocean acidification.

Coral reefs anchor the food chains and ecosystems that support much of the ocean's biodiversity. But the health of many reefs continue to decline as ocean waters become more acidic and temperatures rise.

Scientists in Portsmouth are working on an artificial reef model with hopes of creating suitable underwater refuges for vulnerable species.

Researchers have created small plastic structures mimicking natural coralline algae, a type of red algae with calcareous deposits. Coralline algae are the main builders of reefs in the Mediterranean Sea. They also especially vulnerable to ocean acidification, as their calcium carbonate skeleton easily dissolves in low pH conditions.

Researchers plan to build large-scale artificial coral reefs near existing reefs and see if the structures can harbor vulnerable species. Scientists are also keen to find out if the artificial reefs can serve as scaffolding for coralline algae.

"In a small and confined seas like the Mediterranean, these potential 'buffers' are among the dominant organisms," Federica Ragazzola, a marine biologist at Portsmouth, said in a news release. "Coralline algae belong to these groups of organism that may play an important role in buffering the pH decrease thus creating a micro-environment that may help some species to resist future climate changes."

With help from researchers in Italy, the Portsmouth team began installing the first synthetic corals this month in the Gulf of La Spezia, off the northwest coast of Italy.

"Our research will allow us to clarify the function of the coralline algae reef as a buffer for diversity, abundance, reproductive, ecological and structural characteristics of the associated fauna," said Chiara Lombardi, from the Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development. "As a consequence, our results will be important for the planning of future protection and management strategies involving coralline algae bioconstructions."

WATER WORLD
In the Red Sea, coral reefs can take the heat of climate change
 Eilat, Israel (AFP) June 21, 2017
 In the azure waters of the Red Sea, Maoz Fine and his team dive to study what may be the planet's most unique coral: one that can survive global warming, at least for now. The corals, striking in their red, orange and green colours, grow on tables some eight metres (26 feet) underwater, put there by the Israeli scientists to unlock their secrets to survival. They are of the same species ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan

 China lowers number of missing in landslide to 73

 Rising seas could result in 2 billion refugees by 2100

 New landslide hits China disaster area
WATER WORLD
Study: Plants use hydrogen peroxide as sunscreen

 Seeing the forest through the trees with a new LiDAR system

 True romance in the air at Tokyo virtual reality show

 Smooth propagation of spin waves using gold
WATER WORLD
Water exists in two distinct liquid phases

 Lebanon dam planned atop fault line stirs fears

 Biodiversity loss from deep-sea mining will be unavoidable

 Ten million tons of fish wasted every year despite declining fish stocks
WATER WORLD
As climate stirs Arctic sea ice faster, pollution tags along

 On the march: As polar bears retreat, grizzlies take new territory

 Widespread snowmelt in West Antarctica during unusually warm summer

 Scientists throw light on mysterious ice age temperature jumps
WATER WORLD
Fighting a destructive crop disease with mathematics

 Lake harvests are likely more fruitful than we knew

 ChemChina completes $43 bn takeover of Syngenta

 Jury awards $218 mn to farmers in Syngenta GMO corn lawsuit
WATER WORLD
Role aerosols play in climate change unlocked by spectacular Icelandic volcanic eruption

 Distant earthquakes can cause underwater landslides

 Heavy rains have killed 15 in Ivory Coast

 Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma
WATER WORLD
Mali relaunches beleagured peace process

 Clashes erupt in C. Africa a day after peace deal

 Mali ex-rebels reject national charter on peace deal anniversary; Dozens killedw/l

 C. Africa govt inks peace deal with rebel groups
WATER WORLD
Beyond bananas: 'Mind reading' technology decodes complex thoughts

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan

 New research could help humans see what nature hides

 Humans lived year round in the Andean highlands 7,000 years ago



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement