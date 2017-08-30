Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists make breakthrough in study of mitochondria
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 30, 2017


The mitochondria is the cell's engine room, or powerhouse. They boast their own set of DNA and produce a unique collection of proteins.

How mitochondria and their distinct ingredients form has remained a mystery. In a new study, however, researchers at the University of Exeter managed to image the mitochondrial protein production process.

The latest analysis showed some ribosomes, tiny protein-making factories, are attached to the mitochondrion inside a cell. These factories push novel proteins across the double membrane-bound organelle.

"We looked for -- and were able to image at unprecedented detail -- ribosomes attached to mitochondria," Vicki Gold, a biochemist and senior lecturer at Exeter, said in a news release.

Gold and her colleagues captured the images using cryo-electron microscopy.

The breakthrough promises to help scientists better understand the mechanisms by which mitochondria arm themselves with the proteins they need to function properly. Mitochondrial dysfunction has been identified as a potential cause of several diseases, including cancer.

Gold detailed her findings in a new paper published this week in the journal EMBO Reports. She's now aiming to study the mitochondrial protein production process in unhealthy cells.

"Mitochondria are the energy factories of the cell, so when they don't function properly it can lead to a huge range of health problems," she said. "In many cases these are age-related disorders like Parkinson's disease."

"Our findings may help us understand these conditions better, which is an important step towards better treatments," Gold concluded.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Bacteria passed from mom to offspring is most beneficial, study shows
 Washington (UPI) Jul 17, 2017
 New research shows bacteria passed directly across generations, from mom to offspring, are more essential than bacteria acquired from the environment. The study, published this week in the journal Nature Communications, offers scientists a better understanding of bacterial symbiosis. Only a small percentage of bacteria is harmful. Most strains and species are harmless. Some bacte ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Divided US embraces floods as chance to pull together

 Harvey versus Katrina: a world of differences

 On Katrina anniversary, New Orleans braces for Harvey

 No guns, no smoking: Storm shelter Texas-style
FLORA AND FAUNA
Scientists launch virtual reality game to detect Alzheimer's

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 New insights into fundamental mechanisms for optical control of magnetic memory

 The breaking point
FLORA AND FAUNA
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Caspian Sea evaporating as temperatures rise

 Coral skeletons may resist the effects of acidifying oceans
FLORA AND FAUNA
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Methane hydrate is not a smoking gun in the Arctic Ocean
FLORA AND FAUNA
Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand

 France faces worst wine harvest since 1945

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops
FLORA AND FAUNA
Second storm hits Hong Kong and Macau amid typhoon recovery

 Macau weather agency under investigation for delayed typhoon warning

 Harvey floodwaters climb as Texas rescuers scramble to find survivors

 Heavy rains kill five in India's financial hub
FLORA AND FAUNA
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement