Scientists reveal rules for making ribs

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Los Angeles CA (SPX) Dec 14, 2017
Scientists from the USC Stem Cell lab of Francesca Mariani recently shared a recipe for ribs, and it doesn't even require barbecue sauce.
In a new publication in the journal eLife, first authors Jennifer Fogel from USC, Daniel Lakeland from Lakeland Applied Sciences and colleagues examine the development of the vertebrate ribcage, which supports the body, protects the internal organs and enables life on land.
In the study, the authors describe a simple computational tool that models the choices cells make while the ribcage develops in the early mouse embryo. Some cells choose to become the bony section of each rib that connects to the spine, while other cells choose to form the cartilage section of each rib that joins the sternum.
Understanding this process required the team to integrate the effects of cell growth, cell death, and cell communication into their computational tool in order to gain insights into how the skeleton forms.
Using the model, the scientists propose that the different levels of a secreted protein called Hedgehog (Hh) are important for cells to make the decision to form bone or cartilage. High levels of Hh bias the cells towards making the bone component.
As Hh travels further away from its source at the midline of the back, concentrations of Hh drop. Lower concentrations bias the cells towards making the more distant cartilage component of each rib.
Each cell's decision to contribute to the bone or cartilage component is likely locked-in early when the embryo is very small, and maintained as the embryo grows exponentially.
"Our study suggests that regardless of whether an embryo gives rise to a large elephant or a small mouse, that the rib skeleton has already organized itself while the embryo is smaller than a grain of rice," explained Mariani, assistant professor of stem cell biology and regenerative medicine and principal investigator in the Eli and Edythe Broad Center for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Research at USC.
"In addition, the modeling approach we developed can be used to understand the challenges of building new tissues in adults after injury."
Paris (AFP) Dec 5, 2017
Deforestation to make way for palm oil plantations is driving critically endangered Sumatran tigers towards extinction, researchers warned on Tuesday. The imposing carnivore has already disappeared from the neighbouring Indonesian islands of Java and Bali, and if its remaining refuge continues to shrink so will its chances of survival, they reported in the journal Nature Communications. ... read more
Related Links
University of Southern California - Health Sciences
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement