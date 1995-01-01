Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SHAKE AND BLOW
'Severe' Typhoon Doksuri pounds central Vietnam
 by Staff Writers
 Nghe An , Vietnam (AFP) Sept 15, 2017


Vietnam braces for 'strongest storm in a decade'
Hanoi (AFP) Sept 14, 2017 - Vietnam on Thursday ordered tens of thousands of people to evacuate its central coastal area as Typhoon Doksuri closed in, with officials predicting the storm could be the most powerful in a decade.

Doksuri is expected to make landfall in Vietnam midday Friday, packing heavy winds and rain.

Officials ordered an offshore fishing ban, while some 47,000 people in Ha Tinh province began leaving their homes Thursday, according to an official from the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority who declined to be named.

The storm is forecast to lash four central provinces with heavy rain and winds of up to 155 kilometres per hour (96 miles per hour), according to the Hong Kong Observatory.

Panicked residents fortified their homes and hauled boats in from the water on Thursday.

"We have prepared sandbags to put on the roof so when the storm arrives it won't be blown off," Nguyen Thi Que, a resident of Ha Tinh province, said on state-controlled news site Zing.

Further evacuations are expected in neighbouring Quang Binh, Nghe An and Quang Tri provinces.

"(We) have to evacuate people resolutely, even forcefully... to avoid any casualties when the storm arrives," Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said Thursday, according to footage on Zing.

Vietnam issued a category four "danger" warning, the second most severe of its five-tier warning system, as disaster management officials said it will be the worst storm to hit Vietnam in 10 years.

The government said it had 250,000 soldiers on standby along with a fleet of vehicles and boats at the ready.

Vietnam has already been hit by severe weather this year, with 140 people dead or missing in natural disasters since January, according to official figures.

Around 235 people were reported dead and missing last year due to flooding and bad weather in Vietnam. Authorities estimated the losses at $1.7 billion.

The Southeast Asian nation is routinely hit by tropical storms from around May to October, with its central coast most frequently affected.

Heavy rain and wind lashed Vietnam's central coast Friday as Typhoon Doksuri made landfall, prompting mass evacuations as officials predicted it could be the most powerful storm in a decade.

Trees were torn down and local authorities cut power in some areas to avoid accidents as residents who remained in their homes hunkered down.

"The kids stayed at home and there's not much in the markets. I bought enough instant noodles for the family, so I think we're good," Nghe An resident Nguyen Thi Hue, 58, told AFP.

The storm clocked 165 kilometer per hour (102 miles per hour) winds before it reached the coast Friday morning, according to the Hong Kong Observatory, which classified Doksuri as a "severe typhoon".

One person died in Hue province when he was swept away in a river following heavy rains in the area, according to the local government's website.

A three-year-old child was also injured after the roof blew off her house, the website added.

More than 79,000 people were evacuated across four provinces expected to be hardest hit, the Vietnam Disaster Management Authority said. It earlier predicted the storm could be the worst to hit Vietnam in a decade.

Officials also ordered all boats and residents to stay onshore.

"The provinces are focusing on evacuating remaining households to ensure people's safety," Agriculture Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said on state-run Vietnam Television (VTV).

"We also need to encourage fishermen to leave their boats, it could be harmful to their lives," he added.

The storm reached Ha Tinh and Quang Binh provinces Friday morning, according to VTV, with neighbouring Nghe An and Quang Tri provinces also expected to be battered.

Dozens of flights to the area were cancelled, and most schools were closed.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society said it was donating $45,000 and sending essential supplies to the area along with volunteers who were helping people leave their homes.

The government said Thursday it had 250,000 soldiers on standby along with a fleet of vehicles and boats at the ready.

Vietnam is routinely hit by tropical storms from around May to October, with its central coast most frequently affected.

The Southeast Asian nation has already been hit by severe weather this year, with 140 people dead or missing in natural disasters since January, according to official figures.

Record rain as typhoon batters southern Japanese islands
 Tokyo (AFP) Sept 14, 2017
 A strong typhoon lashed islands in southern Japan Thursday, packing gusts of up to 252 kilometres an hour and leaving thousands without power as it headed towards the mainland. Authorities warned of landslides and high waves as Typhoon Talim battered the southern Okinawan island chain, dumping the most rain seen over a 24-hour period in 50 years on the city of Miyako. According to Okinaw ... read more
