Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Severity of North Pacific storms at highest point in over 1,200 years
 by Staff Writers
 Hanover NH (SPX) Aug 28, 2017


Ice cores from Mount Hunter in Alaska's Denali National Park and Mount Logan in Canada were used in an analysis of over 1,000 years of history of the Aleutian Low pressure system that drives storm activity in the North Pacific. Credit Bradley Markle

The intensification of winter storm activity in Alaska and Northwestern Canada started close to 300 years ago and is unprecedented in magnitude and duration over the past millennium, according to a new study from Dartmouth College.

The research, an analysis of sea salt sodium levels in mountain ice cores, finds that warming sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean have intensified the Aleutian Low pressure system that drives storm activity in the North Pacific.

The current period of storm intensification is found to have begun in 1741. According to researchers, additional future warming of tropical Pacific waters - due in part to human activity - should continue the long-term storminess trend.

"The North Pacific is very sensitive to what happens in the tropics," said Erich Osterberg, an assistant professor of earth sciences at Dartmouth College. "It is more stormy in Alaska now than at any time in the last 1200 years, and that is driven by tropical ocean warming."

While the Aleutian Low pressure system sits over Southcentral Alaska in the winter, it can impact weather across the North American continent.

"Storminess in the North Pacific not only impacts Alaska and Northwestern Canada, it creates colder, wetter and stormier weather as far away as Florida," said Osterberg.

The analysis focuses on two ice cores drilled in 2013 from Mount Hunter in Alaska's Denali National Park, and an older ice core from Canada's Mount Logan. The ice cores, each measuring over 600-feet long, offer glimpses into over a thousand years of climate history in the North Pacific through sea salt blown into the atmosphere by winter ocean storms.

The two ice cores from Denali benefited from high levels of snowfall, providing what Osterberg says is "amazing reproducibility" of the climate record and giving the researchers exceptional confidence in the study results.

"That's the other remarkable thing about this research," said Osterberg, "not only are we seeing strong agreement between the two Denali cores, we are finding the same story of intensified storminess recorded in ice cores collected 13 years and 400 miles apart."

While 1741 is noted as the year the current intensification began, the paper also references an increase in storminess in the year 1825. According to the paper, warmer tropical waters since the mid-18th century can be the result of both natural variability and human-driven climate changes.

"There is no doubt that warming tropical ocean temperatures over the last 50 years is mostly caused by human activity," said Osterberg, "a really interesting question is when you go back over hundreds of years, how much of that is anthropogenic?"

Beyond human activity, tropical sea surface temperatures further back in time are affected by volcanic eruptions, changes in the intensity of sunlight and natural events like El Nino.

"The reality of the science is that our changing climate is driven by human causes on top of natural cycles, and we have to disentangle these things," said Osterberg. "This becomes even more critical when predicting climate change over a specific region like Alaska instead of the whole globe averaged together."

Researchers are still waiting to analyze the last 10 meters of the Denali ice cores. The remaining portions could offer information on thousands more years of climate history, but are so compressed that they will require the use of advanced laser tools.

The paper was published last month in Geophysical Research Letters.

WATER WORLD
Climate change deepens threat to Pacific island wildlife
 Paris (AFP) July 13, 2017
 Land mammals and reptiles in the Pacific islands facing extinction due to habitat loss, hunting and other threats could be decimated by climate change, a study published Thursday said. Ocean-bound wildlife is particularly vulnerable to environmental pressures, especially endemic species living on only one or a handful of islands. Among other things, this remoteness makes migrating to another ... read more
Related Links
 Dartmouth College
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Italy's deadly flirtation with illegal building

 Searches resume for 8 missing in Swiss Alps landslide

 Death toll from South Asia flooding tops 1,000

 Eight killed in Guinea in rubbish dump landslide
WATER WORLD
Myanmar's startups map past, shape future with virtual reality

 Defeating cyberattacks on 3-D printers

 Understanding brittle crack behaviors to design stronger materials

 Researchers use vacuum for hands-free patterning of liquid metal
WATER WORLD
Fish stress hormones linked to tendency to take the bait

 Dora no Explorer: TV network axes Philippine resort plan after outcry

 Risky business for fish in oil-polluted reef waters

 Japanese seaweed is welcome invader on US coasts: study
WATER WORLD
Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods

 Study validates East Antarctic ice sheet to remain stable even if western ice sheet melts

 Scientists are recruiting Alaskans to help them track berry patches

 Melting of Greenland glacier to speed up: study
WATER WORLD
Can 'reading' leaves lead to more drought-tolerant crops

 Ray of hope for more abundant wheat crops

 Wild sheep grazed in the Black Desert 14,500 years ago

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
WATER WORLD
Millions brace as Hurricane Harvey menaces Texas, Louisiana

 Typhoon Hato leaves 16 dead after lashing southern China

 Italy mourns Amatrice, where quake wounds still weep

 24 million affected by South Asia floods: Red Cross
WATER WORLD
Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi

 Dalai Lama cancels Botswana trip with 'exhaustion'
WATER WORLD
Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions

 Research reveals how neurons communicate

 New 13-million-year-old infant skull sheds light on ape ancestry

 To teach kids morals, read books with humans not animals



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement