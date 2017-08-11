Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Shoot-to-kill: India hunts serial killer elephant
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Aug 11, 2017


India's top hunter on Friday led a shoot-to-kill pursuit of an elephant whose murderous rampage through villages has left 15 people dead.

The government has turned to sharpshooter Nawab Shafat Ali Khan ahead of World Elephant Day on Saturday to hunt the animal who crushed four victims in the eastern state of Bihar in March before crossing into neighbouring Jharkhand and killing 11 more.

Jharkhand's chief forest and wildlife conservator L.R. Singh said the decision to kill the animal was made after a team failed to tranquilise and capture the elephant during a week-long mission.

Singh blamed the rocky terrain and thick vegetation in Sahibganj district. "The visibility is only 15 feet and it's become next to impossible to tranquilise the animal," Singh told AFP.

"It has already killed so many people. There have been two deaths just in the last four days.

"Despite all the efforts by the forest department and our teams working 24-7, we had no option but to order the shooting of the animal," he added.

The marauding elephant, believed to have lost its way after becoming separated from its herd, has strayed into villages in hillier parts of Sahibganj.

The area is inhabited by the Paharia tribe, one of the poorest indigenous tribal communities in India.

Of the 11 deaths in the state, nine of the victims were Paharias, Singh said.

Khan has been flown in from the southern city of Hyderabad to kill the prey.

"He is one of the best out there. He has vast experience in shooting such rogue animals and that's why he has been given the responsibility to shoot the elephant," he said.

"We expect him to get the animal anytime now -- today, tonight, tomorrow -- anytime."

In 2014, Khan was licensed by the northern state of Uttar Pradesh to capture or kill a man-eating tiger that was believed to have killed eight people.

Elephants kill roughly 60 people every year in forested Jharkhand, Singh said. An estimated 1,100 people died across India from elephant or tiger attacks in the three years to May.

The environment ministry estimates a human dies every day in India in clashes with endangered animals -- the vast majority crushed by elephants.

Violent encounters between elephants and humans were an "increasing trend", said Singh, as vast swathes of forest are cleared for human settlements and industry.

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Canada military sets up tents at US border for Haitian refugees
 Ottawa (AFP) Aug 9, 2017
 The Canadian military began setting up tents near the US border on Wednesday to house a surge of Haitian refugees from the United States. The modular tents being erected in the town of Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, 60 kilometers (38 miles) south of Montreal, are equipped with lighting and heating equipment and will accommodate up to 500 asylum seekers, the army said in a statement. The move ... read more
Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
A world of storm and tempest
When the Earth Quakes
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Canada military sets up tents at US border for Haitian refugees

 Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Ferroelectric phenomenon proven viable for oxide electrodes, disproving predictions

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 Software lets designers exploit the extremely high resolution of 3-D printers
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Guam told to 'enjoy paradise', ignore North Korean threat

 No longer water under the bridge, statistics yields new data on sea levels

 Teamwork key to ocean travel for jellies

 Invasion of glowing tropical jellyfish baffles U.S. scientists
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Not all glaciers in Antarctica have been affected by climate change

 Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Extreme melt season leads to decade-long ecosystem changes in Antarctic polar desert

 Researchers crack the 'Karakoram anomaly'
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Dramatic changes needed in farming practices to keep pace with climate change

 Cracking the code of megapests

 Low to no risk from pesticide-tainted eggs: experts

 Dutch egg probe widens to chicken meat tests
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Mexico braces for more Tropical Storm Franklin

 Tens of thousands evacuated after China quake kills 19

 Up to 100 feared dead, thousands injured in China quake: govt

 Atlantic hurricane season could be 'extremely active': As Franklin strengthens

DISASTER MANAGEMENT
Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
DISASTER MANAGEMENT
New look at archaic DNA rewrites human evolution story

 Paleolithic bones reveal evidence of ritualistic cannibalism

 Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement