Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FLORA AND FAUNA
Shrews shrink their heads in preparation for winter
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Oct 24, 2017


While the rest of us are packing on winter weight in preparation for the cold months ahead, the common shrew is shrinking -- it's head.

"We found that each shrew undergoes a dramatic decrease in braincase size from summer to winter," Javier Lazaro, scientist with the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Germany, said in a news release. "Then, in spring, the braincase regrows, almost reaching the original size in the second summer."

Scientists have previously observed the Dehnel phenomenon, named for the first person to describe it, but the latest study is the first to follow individual shrews through the seasons.

Scientists captured shrews and recorded X-rays of their entire body. They also microchipped each shrew for future identification. The researchers recaptured each specimen twice more to document the change in head size.

The X-rays revealed the expected pattern: a maximum head size in summer, a significant shrinkage in winter and an expansion in spring.

The results of their observations -- shared in the journal Current Biology -- showed the shrew's head, skull and brain mass shrunk between 20 and 30 percent during the winter. The research also showed the entirety of the shrew's body shrinks, organs and all -- but not as significantly as the brain.

Shrews don't hibernate or migrate, so researchers hypothesize the seasonal shrinkage may be a technique for surviving the winter.

"Reducing head size -- and thus brain size -- might save energy disproportionally as the brain is energetically so expensive," Lazaro said.

Researchers aren't entirely sure how the shrinkage process works, but they believe the skull shrinks as the collagen composing brain joints, or cranial sutures, is resorbed.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Birds help raise other's offspring with the expectation of future benefits
 Washington (UPI) Oct 23, 2017
 New research suggests birds without a brood help raise the offspring of others with the hope of future benefits - like extra parenting help and new territory. In roughly 10 percent of bird species, some individuals will delay producing offspring and help care for the newborn chicks of their peers. The behavior has also been observed among a small percentage of mammals, fish and insects ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Mayor of Puerto Rican capital a fighter who took on Trump

 Insured losses from hurricanes, Mexico quakes $95 bln: Swiss Re estimate

 Zurich Insurance sees $700 mln in hurricane claims in Q3

 Mexicans pick up the pieces one month after quake
FLORA AND FAUNA
The drop that's good to the very end

 Study shows how rough microparticles can cause big problems

 Chemical treatment improves quantum dot lasers

 Missing link between new topological phases of matter discovered
FLORA AND FAUNA
Hardy corals make their moves to build new reefs from scratch

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

 Cool roofs have water saving benefits too

 World's deepest lake in peril, scientists warn
FLORA AND FAUNA
Mountain glaciers shrinking across the West

 Drive for giant new marine sanctuary in Antarctica

 As ice sheet melts, Greenland's fjords become less salty

 Thousands of penguin chicks starve in Antarctica
FLORA AND FAUNA
Antelope perfume keeps flies away from cows

 More than 1.3 million demand EU weedkiller ban

 Little growth observed in India's methane emissions

 India to close colonial-era military farms
FLORA AND FAUNA
Typhoon leaves five dead after lashing Japan on election day

 Volcanic eruption showers Solomons' villages with ash

 Ancient Turkish town prepares to vanish under floodwaters

 Is it gonna blow? Measuring volcanic emissions from space
FLORA AND FAUNA
US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role

 UN anti-torture panel suspends Rwanda trip over 'obstructions'

 C. Africa holds military intervention record
FLORA AND FAUNA
Set of 9 million-year-old teeth suggests earliest human relatives could have lived in Europe

 Primate study offers insights into relationship between of jealousy and monogamy

 Genome of a 40,000-year-old man in China reveals region's complex human history

 New study suggests that last common ancestor of humans and apes was smaller than thought



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement