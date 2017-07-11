Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
'Sixth extinction' of wildlife faster than feared: scientists
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Paris (AFP) July 11, 2017


Earth's major 'mass extinction' events
Paris (AFP) July 11, 2017 -Most scientists agree that a "mass extinction" event is underway with the Earth's wildlife disappearing at an alarming rate, mainly due to human activity.

But this is not the first time: over the last half-billion years there have been five major wipeouts in which well over half of living creatures disappeared within a geological blink of the eye. All told, more than 90 percent of organisms that have ever strode, swam, soared or slithered on Earth are now gone.

Here are the biggest die-offs, each showing up in the fossil record at the boundary between two geological periods:

Ordovician extinction

When: about 445 million years ago

Species lost: 60-70 percent

Likely cause: Short but intense ice age

Most life at this time was in the oceans. It is thought that the rapid, planet-wide formation of glaciers froze much of the world's water, causing sea levels to fall sharply. Marine organisms such as sponges and algae, along with primitive snails, clams, cephalopods and jawless fish called ostracoderms, all suffered as a consequence.

Devonian extinction

When: about 375-360 million years ago

Species lost: up to 75 percent

Likely cause: oxygen depletion in the ocean

Again, ocean organisms were hardest hit. Fluctuations in sea level, climate change, and asteroid strikes are all suspects. One theory holds that the massive expansion of plant life on land released compounds that caused oxygen depletion in shallow waters. Armoured, bottom-dwelling marine creatures called trilobites were among the many victims, though some species survived.

Permian extinction

When: about 252 million years ago

Species lost: 95 percent

Possible causes: asteroid impact, volcanic activity

The mother of all extinctions, the "Great Dying" devastated ocean and land life alike, and is the only event to have nearly wiped out insects as well. Some scientists say the die-off occurred over millions of years, while others argue it was highly concentrated in a 200,000-year period.

In the sea, trilobites that had survived the last two wipeouts finally succumbed, along with some sharks and bony fishes. On land, massive reptiles known as moschops met their demise. Asteroid impacts, methane release and sea level fluctuations have all been blamed.

Triassic extinction

When: about 200 million years ago

Species lost: 70-80 percent

Likely causes: multiple, still debated

The mysterious Triassic die-out eliminated a vast menagerie of large land animals, including most archosaurs, a diverse group that gave rise to dinosaurs, and whose living relatives today are birds and crocodiles. Most big amphibians were also eliminated.

One theory points to massive lava eruptions during the breakup of the super-continent Pangea, which might have released huge amounts of carbon dioxide, causing runaway global warming. Other scientists suspect asteroid strikes are to blame, but matching craters have yet to be found.

Cretaceous extinction

When: about 66 million years ago

Species lost: 75 percent

Likely cause: asteroid strike

An space rock impact is Suspect No. 1 for the extinction event that wiped out the world's non-avian dinosaurs, from T-Rex to the three-horned Triceratops. A huge crater off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula supports the asteroid hypothesis.

But most mammals, turtles, crocodiles and frogs survived, along with birds as well as most sea life, including sharks, starfish and sea urchins. With dinosaurs out of the way, mammals flourished, eventually giving rise to the species -- Homo sapiens -- that has sparked the sixth mass extinction.

SOURCES: National Geographic, Encyclopaedia Britannica.

The sixth mass extinction of life on Earth is unfolding more quickly than feared, scientists have warned.

More than 30 percent of animals with a backbone -- fish, birds, amphibians, reptiles and mammals -- are declining in both range and population, according to the first comprehensive analysis of these trends.

"This is the case of a biological annihilation occurring globally," said Stanford professor Rodolfo Dirzo, co-author of a study published on Monday in the peer-reviewed US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

Around a decade ago, experts feared that a new planetary wipeout of species was looming.

Today, most agree that it is underway -- but the new study suggests that the die-out is already ratcheting up a gear.

It provides much-needed data about the threat to wildlife, mapping the dwindling ranges and populations of 27,600 species. For 177 mammals, researchers combed through data covering the period 1900 to 2015.

The mammal species that were monitored have lost at least a third of their original habitat, the researchers found.

Forty percent of them -- including rhinos, orangutans, gorillas and many big cats -- are surviving on 20 percent or less of the land they once roamed.

The loss of biodiversity has recently accelerated.

"Several species of mammals that were relatively safe one or two decades ago are now endangered," including cheetahs, lions and giraffes, the study showed.

Globally, the mass die-off -- deemed to be the sixth in the last half-billion years -- is the worst since three-quarters of life on Earth, including the non-avian dinosaurs, were wiped out 66 million years ago by a giant meteor impact.

On average, two vertebrate species disappear every year.

Tropical regions have seen the highest number of declining species. In South and Southeast Asia, large-bodied species of mammals have lost more than four-fifths of their historical ranges.

- Habitat loss -

While fewer species are disappearing in temperate zones, the percentage is just as high or higher.

As many as half of the number of animals that once shared our planet are no longer here, a loss the authors described as "a massive erosion of the greatest biological diversity in the history of Earth."

There is no mystery as to why: our own ever-expanding species -- which has more than doubled in number since 1960 to 7.4 billion -- is eating, crowding and polluting its planetary co-habitants out of existence.

By comparison, there are as few as 20,000 lions left in the wild, less than 7,000 cheetahs, 500 to 1,000 giant pandas, and about 250 Sumatran rhinoceros.

The main drivers of wildlife decline are habitat loss, overconsumption, pollution, invasive species, disease, as well as poaching in the case of tigers, elephants, rhinos and other large animals prized for their body parts.

Climate change is poised to become a major threat in the coming decades, with some animals -- most famously polar bears -- already in decline due to rising temperatures and changing weather patterns.

"The massive loss of populations and species reflects our lack of empathy to all the wild species that have been our companions since our origins," said lead author Gerardo Ceballos of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

Beyond any moral imperative, there are practical reasons to rue the eclipse of animals, whether megafauna or smaller and less "charismatic" creatures, the researchers cautioned.

The vanishing of a top-level carnivore or herbivore can have a cascading effect down the food chain, disrupting entire ecosystems.

Other species directly provide "services" to humans, such as honeybees that pollinate crops or birds that ensure pest control.

Previous studies show that ecosystems under stress, while resilient, have a breaking point -- rapid change can lead to collapse.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Sea spiders use guts, not heart, to move oxygen
 Washington (UPI) Jul 10, 2017
 New research shows sea spiders use a unique mechanism to move oxygen through out their bodies. Most animals use their heart to move oxygen. Sea spiders use their guts. "Unlike us, with our centrally located guts that are all confined to a single body cavity, the guts of sea spiders branch multiple times and sections of gut tube go down to the end of every leg," H. Arthur Woods, research ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
In IS-held Raqa, parched civilians risk lives for water

 EU ministers pledge steps to tackle migrant flood

 Holiday weekend leaves more than 100 gunfire victims in Chicago

 Ex-bosses stand trial over 2011 Fukushima crisis in Japan
FLORA AND FAUNA
Sorting complicated knots

 Engineers find way to evaluate green roofs

 Feel the heat, one touch a time

 Scanning the surface of lithium titanate
FLORA AND FAUNA
From dry to wet: Rainfall might abruptly increase in Africa's Sahel

 Strengthening of West African Monsoon during Green Sahara period may have affected ENSO

 Scientists make 'squarest' ice crystals ever

 Bacteria collaborate to propel the ocean 'engine'
FLORA AND FAUNA
Warm Winter Events in Arctic Becoming More Frequent, Lasting Longer

 Giant iceberg in the making

 Krill hotspot fuels incredible biodiversity in Antarctic region

 Greenland's summer ocean bloom likely fueled by iron
FLORA AND FAUNA
Study offers new approach to evaluating agricultural development programs

 Warmer Arctic harms crops in US, Canada: study

 Global use of wastewater to irrigate agriculture at least 50 percent greater than thought

 Spain hit by deadly bacteria threatening olive trees
FLORA AND FAUNA
Predicting eruptions using satellites and math

 Fresh quake rocks Philippine island

 Falling sea level caused volcanos to overflow

 Japan floods death toll rises to 20
FLORA AND FAUNA
AU chair questions US stance on African peacekeeping

 3 killed in north Mali clashes as UN condemns violence

 Gambian army 'hostile elements' working against government

 I.Coast's Comoe park no longer endangered: UNESCO
FLORA AND FAUNA
DNA of early Neanderthal gives timeline for new modern human-related dispersal from Africa

 Researchers document early, permanent human settlement in Andes

 Analysis of Neanderthal teeth grooves uncovers evidence of prehistoric dentistry

 Study: Potentially no limit to human lifespan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement