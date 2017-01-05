Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Sky's the limit for Thai baby elephant swimming to health
 By Ju APILAPORN
 Chonburi, Thailand (AFP) Jan 5, 2017


After losing part of her foot in a snare in Thailand, baby elephant 'Clear Sky' is now learning to walk again -- in water.

The six-month-old is the first elephant to receive hydrotherapy at an animal hospital in Chonburi province, a few hours from Bangkok.

The goal is to strengthen the withered muscles in her front leg, which was wounded three months ago in an animal trap laid by villagers to protect their crops.

The wrinkly pachyderm, who has has tufts of jet black hair sprouting on top of her head, limps around the pool before her swim.

"This is her second time getting water therapy so she is still a bit nervous and scared of the water," veterinarian Padet Siridumrong told AFP as a team of helpers clipped the animal into a harness and lowered her into the pool.

It was not all smooth sailing -- Clear Sky frantically slopped her trunk around and latched onto zookeepers for support.

But she appeared to relax by the end of the hour-long session.

"Usually baby elephants love water," explained Padet. "If she can do this regularly she will have fun."

The orphaned animal was in bad shape when staff at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden first took her in.

Separated from her mother in the wild, she was in dire need of milk and required surgery on her lacerated foot when she was found hobbling by villagers.

Now the wound has healed and the hope is that with more swimming, she will not need an artificial leg as she matures and puts on weight.

"We named her clear sky up ahead, because that is what she will need while she is with us," said Kampon Tansacha, the director of the zoo where she now lives.

Elephants are treasured as a national symbol in Thailand, the first country to open a hospital for the animals several decades ago.

But rapid development, habitat destruction and a thirst for ivory has seen the population of wild elephants plummet over the past century to an estimated 2,500.

The country is also home to some 4,000 domesticated elephants, which are used to power a lucrative animal tourism industry that activists say is rife with abuse.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
Secrets of human protein interactions unveiled by massive sequencing and coevolution
 Madrid, Spain (SPX) Jan 03, 2017
 Cells operate like an incredibly well-synchronized orchestra of molecular interactions among proteins. Understanding this molecular network is essential not only to understand how an organism works but also to determine the molecular mechanisms responsible for a multitude of diseases. In fact, it has been observed that protein interacting regions are preferentially mutated in tumours. The ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
Number of displaced in Mosul op passes 125,000: UN

 'I am not a miracle worker': new UN chief

 Natural disaster damage hits 4-year high: Munich Re

 Cyprus urges Turkey to face up to responsibilities
FLORA AND FAUNA
Rice U probes ways to turn cement's weakness to strength

 Scientists create tiny laser using silver nanoparticles

 Divide and conquer pattern searching

 Responsive filtration membranes by polymer self-assembly
FLORA AND FAUNA
Zimbabwe water crisis gives rise to backdoor sellers

 Defense Dept. orders upgraded underwater drones

 Damascenes struggle after clashes cut off water

 Newly discovered 'Casper' octopod at risk from deep-sea mining
FLORA AND FAUNA
Polar vortex is back, and a warmer Arctic may be to blame

 Scientists consider the effects of coastal erosion in the Arctic

 Ice loss in 2016: A year in review

 Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides
FLORA AND FAUNA
A trip to the land of endangered ancient olive trees

 Britain gets creative in fighting rampant food waste

 Chickens are smarter and more complex than given credit for

 Strip tillage, rowcovers for organic cucurbit production
FLORA AND FAUNA
New study estimates frequency of flight-disrupting volcanic eruptions

 Malaysia floods force 23,000 to leave homes

 Floods hit Malaysia, thousands evacuated

 Tsunami threat passes after 7.2-magnitude quake off Fiji
FLORA AND FAUNA
Gambia army chief backs president as region watches

 SEC probes Mozambique debt sold by Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas

 Guinea soldier wanted over stadium massacre appears in court

 Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold
FLORA AND FAUNA
New study finds evolution of brain and tooth size were not linked in humans

 Study: Language barriers holding back global science

 Ancient DNA can both diminish and defend modern minds

 'Latest spoke in the wheel' drives brain-mapping advances



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.