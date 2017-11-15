Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Small cities choke as India remains callous to rising bad air
 By Jalees ANDRABI
 Moradabad, India (AFP) Nov 15, 2017


In the northern Indian city of Moradabad fumes from burning electronic waste blend with seasonal smog to create an even deadlier mix of pollutants than in Delhi, where filthy air has caused public outcry and made global headlines.

India's smog crisis has centred on the capital but pollution is as bad or worse beyond its borders, with millions in smaller cities like Moradabad barely aware of the harmful effects of the air they breathe.

For more than a week toxic smog has hovered over densely populated regions of northern India and Pakistan, sending pollution levels soaring to many times the World Health Organization safe limit.

Delhi, the world's most polluted capital city, became the epicentre of the crisis as doctors declared a public health emergency and sent millions of students home from school.

But in Moradabad, like many cities across northern India, air pollution was also off the charts.

Yet few appeared fazed at their city's degraded environment despite the metallic taste hanging in the air.

"There is no pollution," declared resident Shetty Bhai, as dozens of furnaces in the background billowed reeking smoke from smouldering e-waste into the air.

"We face no issues and work, play and run normally. We don't suffer from any disease," he told AFP.

The city's nearly one million inhabitants face a toxic brew beyond what instruments can measure.

The air quality index, a combined measure of poisonous gases and fine airborne particles, hit 500 -- the absolute maximum beyond which no further readings can be obtained.

The dial remained stuck there for almost a week.

The smog mingles with tiny particles released by burning e-waste that the WHO says can cause "irreversible damage" to children's immune and nervous systems in high doses.

There was little evidence of masks or other precautions being taken even as smog hung so thick it burned the eyes and blurred visibility.

On a rooftop, pollution researcher Aprajita Singh inspected an air quality monitor and filters she had changed just hours earlier. The white discs had turned completely black.

"Air quality in this city is very, very bad. It has an averse impact on our health," Singh, an expert on the damaging impacts of e-waste, told AFP.

- Health worsening -

WHO in 2016 reported that 10 of the world's top-20 polluted cities were in India, including four in the enormous state of Uttar Pradesh east of Delhi.

Moradabad is just a dot on the map in this impoverished state -- which at 200 million people has the population of a large country.

But its dire air is emblematic of the annual pollution scourge that stretches far beyond Delhi as burning crops, industrial smog and car emissions blend with cool, still air to create a toxic mix.

In the capital, local authorities shut brick kilns and industrial sites in an attempt to curb conditions described by the city's chief minister as a "gas chamber".

But in Moradabad, the city's mainstay industry in e-waste scavenging roars on.

Metal salvagers illegally burn huge mounds of discarded electrical chips by the riverside, hoping to extract traces of gold and silver while exposing city dwellers to fumes laced with heavy metals and carcinogens.

The dirty industry has boomed in recent years amid a slump in brass processing, and ever greater clouds of metallic smoke have hovered over the city's streets.

"The main cause of worsening air pollution is rampant electronic waste burning. Pollution levels have peaked in the last decade," Singh, the researcher said.

Health experts say a lack of awareness around the harmful impacts of smog in smaller northern Indian hubs like Moradabad puts these pollution blackspots at enormous risk.

"Local newspapers write about pollution in New Delhi, but there is no mention of pollution in Moradabad," Anamika Tripathi, project coordinator with the National Air Monitoring Programme, told AFP.

Monitoring is also a huge issue.

India has just 30 real-time pollution monitoring stations for its nearly 1.25 billion people, most of them in Delhi, leaving blank spots across its northern Indian smog zone.

This means tens of millions remain largely oblivious to harmful spikes in airborne pollutants, particularly PM2.5, microscopic particles that lodge deep in the lungs.

Azeem Iqbal, a leading pulmonologist in Moradabad, said his caseload had skyrocketed in the past fortnight.

Most were e-waste scavengers who spend long days inhaling toxic fumes over piles of smouldering metal, Doctor Iqbal told AFP.

"People become aware of the harmful effects of air pollution only when they fall prey to it, and start showing symptoms of diseases," he said.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
China's sulfur dioxide emissions fell sharply while India's grew rapidly
 College Park MD (SPX) Nov 14, 2017
 Sulfur dioxide is an air pollutant that causes acid rain, haze and many health-related problems. It is produced predominantly when coal is burned to generate electricity. Although China and India remain the world's largest consumers of coal, a new University of Maryland-led study found that China's sulfur dioxide emissions fell by 75 percent since 2007, while India's emissions increased by ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
15,000 scientists say threats to planet now 'far worse'

 Iran scrambles to aid victims of killer quake

 Sandy Hook families renew legal push against gun maker

 Nuclear tax refund keeps RWE on track for 2017
FROTH AND BUBBLE
A new way to mix oil and water

 Building better silk

 Plasma from lasers can shed light on cosmic rays, solar eruptions

 Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm

 New islands could solve Bangladesh land crisis: experts

 How a 'shadow zone' traps the world's oldest ocean water

 Researchers use forensic science to track turtles
FROTH AND BUBBLE
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president

 Iran hunts for survivors as quake kills 400 near Iraq border

 Central pressure deficit, not wind speed, best to predict hurricane damage

 Strong quake rocks Costa Rica
FROTH AND BUBBLE
UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

 US investigators return to scene of Niger ambush

 Dozens of new wildlife corridors identified for African mammals

 Judges finish investigation into Guinea stadium massacre
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Finger and toe fossils belonged to tiny primates 45 million years ago

 Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Bonobos help strangers without being asked

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement