Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Smog-hit Delhi calls off odd-even car rationing plan
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Nov 11, 2017


India's smog-choked capital has called off a plan to restrict private vehicle use after the country's top environmental court ruled women, VIPs and two-wheelers could not be exempt.

Delhi and its surrounding states have been shrouded in a hazardous fog of toxic pollutants for nearly a week, prompting authorities to roll out a slew of measures to combat the crisis.

The state government said Thursday it would impose vehicle rationing for the world's most polluted capital over five days starting Monday in the hopes of improving air quality, as doctors declared a public health emergency.

But as India's federal environmental court ruled against any exemptions -- not including emergency vehicles and those running on greener compressed natural gas (CNG), or most of Delhi's public transport -- local authorities said the scheme would be halted.

"At the moment we are calling it off," Delhi's transport minister Kailash Gehlot told reporters Saturday.

"We are requesting the court to reconsider two conditions -- one on two-wheelers and the other on ladies -- because with both these in place, it will be very difficult for us to implement."

He said the government would struggle to cope with the extra pressure on public transport while the biggest issue was "the safety and security of women".

The "odd-even" scheme, introduced temporarily last year, says vehicles with licence plates ending in odd numbers can only be driven on odd-numbered dates, and those with even-numbers on others.

The original scheme exempted VIPs -- such as judges, politicians and police -- as well as female drivers, two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.

Earlier Saturday the environment court also ordered the automatic implementation of the odd-even rule any time PM10 particles soared over 500 and PM2.5 exceeded 300 for two days straight.

The crisis comes amid the annual post-harvest burning of crop stubble and the onset of winter, which together have caused levels of dangerous pollutants to skyrocket.

Delhi has also banned all construction, barred lorries from entering the city and shut down all schools until Sunday.

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Schools shut amid health emergency as smog blankets India's capital
 New Delhi (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 A public health emergency was declared as choking smog blanketed New Delhi on Tuesday, with authorities ordering the temporary closure of all primary schools in the world's most polluted capital city. The US embassy website said levels of the fine pollutants known as PM2.5 that are most harmful to health reached 703 - well over double the threshold of 300 that authorities class as hazardous ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Fighting overdose epidemic, US bans all fentanyl-type drugs

 French robbers target big-spending Chinese tourists

 Mexico earthquake reconstruction will cost $2.5bn: Pena Nieto

 Back to school in Puerto Rico, but still without power
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Measuring atoms for better navigation and mineral detection

 Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

 One-step 3-D printing of catalysts developed at Ames Laboratory

 How to store information in your clothes invisibly, without electronics
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Researchers use forensic science to track turtles

 A well changes lives in ravaged Mali city

 50 years of data from oxygen minimum lab helps predict the oceans' future

 Penn engineers develop filters that use nanoparticles to prevent slime build-up
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Russian military to boost Arctic presence: commander

 Intensifying winds could increase east Antarctica's contribution to sea level rise
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps

 France to oppose EU's 5-year renewal for weedkiller glyphosate

 Sensors applied to plant leaves warn of water shortage

 WSU researcher sees huge carbon sink in soil minerals
FROTH AND BUBBLE
More than 90 killed in Vietnam's deadliest typhoon in years

 6.5-magnitude quake hits PNG

 Puerto Rico population to drop 14% after hurricane

 Death toll from Vietnam typhoon rises to 69; 17th Atlantic storm takes shape
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Judges finish investigation into Guinea stadium massacre

 Dozens of new wildlife corridors identified for African mammals

 Niger ambush probe to last until at least January: Pentagon

 Sahel anti-terror force sees teething problems in first mission
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Japanese scientists estimate the mutation rate from chimpanzee parents to their offspring

 Faith not linked to intuition or rational thinking, study shows

 Tracking collars reveal raiding strategies used by hungry baboons

 Newly discovered orangutan species is most endangered great ape



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement