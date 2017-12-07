Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Smog should stop play, Indian doctors tell cricket bosses
 by Staff Writers
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 7, 2017


Cricket organisers must take pollution into account before allowing matches to go ahead, the Indian Medical Association told the country's governing body for the sport Thursday, after a smog-plagued Test match in New Delhi.

The IMA said in a letter to the Indian cricket board it was "greatly troubled" by scenes of players wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution many times the global safe limit during the third test match between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

Two players vomited on the pitch, and play had to be halted briefly.

"Exposure to air pollution increases the risk of lung and heart disease and may precipitate an acute potentially life-threatening event," it said in a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seen by AFP.

"When pollution levels are this high, everyone including healthy persons may experience some level of discomfort," said the letter, signed by IMA president K.K. Aggarwal.

Pollution should be taken into account before allowing play to proceed in much the same way as for rain and poor light, he added.

The BCCI said after this week's debacle at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium that the Indian capital could be dropped as a venue during winter, when pollution levels tend to spike.

"The BCCI has been sensitive on the smog and fog matter over the years," the board secretary Amitabh Choudhary said.

Copies of the IMA's letter were also sent to India's chief justice and the International Cricket Council (ICC), which would have to approve any such changes.

Sri Lanka have made no official complaint but their coach Nic Pothas said earlier it wasn't normal for players to suffer in that way.

"I think it's the first time that everybody has come across that situation," he said after the first smoggy day's play.

"There aren't too many rules regarding pollution."

FROTH AND BUBBLE
Cricketers flounder in New Delhi's hazardous smog
 New Delhi (AFP) Dec 4, 2017
 Indian and Sri Lankan cricketers battled through hazardous smog levels in a Test match Monday as New Delhi authorities faced scathing criticism over their lack of action to combat pollution. A day after protests by Sri Lankan players temporarily halted the third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, the third day's play went ahead in even worse smog. The concentration of the smallest and ... read more
Related Links
 Our Polluted World and Cleaning It Up

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FROTH AND BUBBLE
In helping earthquake victims, life lessons for Haiti youth

 Pole to pole, linemen hard at work restoring power in Puerto Rico

 China says UN resolutions 'cannot solve' Rohingya crisis

 UN urges 'humanitarian pause' for Yemen
FROTH AND BUBBLE
ORNL-designed algorithm leverages Titan to create high-performing deep neural networks

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics

 First step toward practical application of holographic memory with magnetic assist

 Virtual reality users must learn to use what they see
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Native groups fight to save land, culture from rising tides

 Take the Driver's Seat on Sea Level Science

 Seagrass is a key fishing ground globally

 Sea turtles' sad fate: from restaurant menus to plastic 'soup'
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now

 Antarctic Selfie's Journey to Space via Disruption Tolerant Networking

 Antarctic landscape insights keep ice loss forecasts on the radar

 Operation IceBridge 2017: The Beauty of Ice
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Drought-resistant plant genes could accelerate evolution of water-use efficient crops

 Light green plants save nitrogen without sacrificing photosynthetic efficiency

 Perk up, Shanghai: Crowds throng world's biggest Starbucks

 What makes soil, soil? Researchers find hidden clues in DNA
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Beyond wind speed: A new measure for predicting hurricane impacts

 Seismologists worried by tremors in DR Congo

 Albania sends in military rescue as heavy rains trigger huge floods

 Eruption clues: UNH researchers create snapshot of volcano plumbing
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns

 Mali justice minister resigns after activist's acquittal

 Cash and history keep Europe as Africa's prime partner
FROTH AND BUBBLE
Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously

 Paleontologists reveal Little Foot, the most complete remains of an early human relative

 Trump removes protection for swaths of Utah parks

 Chimp females who leave home postpone parenthood



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement