SnowEx challenges the sensing techniques

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Lori J. Keesey for GSFC News
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
A NASA-led team will kick off an ambitious airborne campaign to determine which combination of sensors would work best at collecting global snow-water measurements from space - critical for understanding and managing the world's freshwater resources. Scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland are providing technology to the mission.
The first winter campaign of the multi-year effort, called SnowEx, begins on February 6, said Ed Kim, the SnowEx project scientist at NASA Goddard. "SnowEx is all about challenging the sensing techniques and algorithms...until they break," he said. "Only then will we learn when and where each technique works or doesn't work and, of course, why. That's the key to finding an optimum mix for a future snow satellite mission."
Snow Water Equivalent, The Sweet Spot
To calculate SWE - information vitally important for water-resource managers, to say nothing of the more than a billion people worldwide who rely on snowpacks for their water - scientists use sophisticated computer algorithms and models that consider snow depth and density. However, more accurate, remotely sensed measurements are needed as input to improve the model results.
The remote-sensing measurements come from airborne or spaceborne sensors, which either receive radiation passively, or actively emit radiation directed toward the ground. The radiation then interacts with the target and subsequently is received back at the sensor. However, forests and complex topography can confound and complicate remotely sensed signals.
Consequently, multiple sensors will be flown to determine which combination of sensors works best in different snow conditions. The knowledge will be applied to formulating a space-based mission to measure snow and other features of the cryosphere globally. It also could be used to determine how measurements from missions designed for other purposes might aid in evaluating global SWE.
As for measuring SWE, each sensor offers both capabilities and limitations. Active and passive microwave sensors are useful for measuring SWE, irrespective of clouds or darkness, as long as the snow isn't wet, Kim said. Some can see shallow snow while others lose sensitivity under conditions of deep snow with a high SWE. Lidar, on the other hand, doesn't saturate for deep snow, isn't effective for shallow snow, and cannot see through clouds. All the sensors have trouble in densely forested areas, although lidar and others show much promise.
"We've never before had the opportunity to combine these specific sensors in one campaign," explained Dorothy Hall, a Michigan State University researcher and former Goddard scientist who is on the SnowEx organizing team. "We need to evaluate how each sensor performs for measurement of snowpack properties, and how they can be used together, to measure SWE accurately in different land covers."
Determining the Breaking Point
Lidar can be used to measure snow depth and SWE if the pre-snow topography and snowpack density are known. Thus, a baseline survey of the area before snow accumulates is needed. In September, the Jet Propulsion Laboratory's Airborne Snow Observatory flew a lidar to determine specific pre-snow terrain conditions. Likewise, certain radar techniques benefit from 'no-snow' baseline data. The team will fly the European Space Agency's radar, SnowSAR, in the summer of 2017 to obtain a 'no-snow' baseline.
NASA Goddard Instruments
The Uninhabited Aerial Vehicle Synthetic Aperture Radar, or UAVSAR, and the Airborne Glacier and Land Ice Surface Topography Interferometer-A, or GLISTIN-A, also will be flown to provide measurements with two experimental radar techniques. UAVSAR will attempt to sense SWE by penetrating the entire snowpack, while GLISTIN-A will attempt to sense snow depth using lidar-like techniques. In contrast, ESA's SnowSAR employs the traditional radar approach, which measures the amount of scattering that occurs within the snowpack.
Ground Truth Data Collection
The big emphasis, however, remains on the airborne sensors themselves, said Charles Gatebe, who is the SnowEx deputy project scientist and principal investigator of the Cloud Absorption Radiometer that will fly during the campaign. "We need a satellite mission that can measure snow globally," he said. "We are looking for the tools."
Related Links
SnowEx at NASA
It's A White Out at TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement