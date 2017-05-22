Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WOOD PILE
Solving the mystery of the white oak
 by Staff Writers
 Washington DC (SPX) May 22, 2017


This is a white oak (Quercus alba) in the summer.

Research published this week in Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences solves a mystery that has long shrouded our understanding of white oaks: where did they come from?

The approximately 125 white oak species in the Americas and 25 in Eurasia - including the massive bur oak of American prairies and savannas, the valley oak of California and the eponymous white oak of eastern North American forests - are important in forests and savannas throughout much of the northern hemisphere. Yet, despite their economic and ecological importance, not much was known about the evolutionary history of the white oak group until now.

This paper, co-authored by Andrew Hipp of The Morton Arboretum and Paul Manos and John McVay of Duke University, reveals for the first time that Europe and east Asia have eastern North America to thank for their white oaks.

Coupling genomic data with fossil records and novel analytical methods, the research suggests that the Eurasian white oaks arose from a North American ancestor that migrated to Europe, perhaps by way of the North Atlantic land bridge. This is a story that has long been hidden by ancient hybridization among the Eurasian white oaks. The research implements new analytical tools to tease apart hybridization from evolutionary history to tell the full white oak story.

The study, funded by a collaborative four-year National Science Foundation grant to five institutions led by The Morton Arboretum, also shows that two oak species found on opposite ends of the globe, the Armenian oak (Quercus pontica) found in the Caucasus mountains and Sadler's oak (Quercus sadleriana) of California and Oregon, are each other's closest relatives.

These species, the authors argue, are the last remnants of a widespread white oak lineage that stretched at least from Europe to the Pacific Northwest, of which all are extinct except for these two species.

"Understanding even the most basic questions - how many oak species are there? Where do they live? - rests on our understanding of oak evolution," said study co-author Andrew Hipp of The Morton Arboretum.

"This is the first paper to conclusively separate the role of gene flow and divergence to recover a holistic portrait of the white oak tree of life. It is a crucial step toward understanding why white oaks became so important to the ecology of temperate forests and savannas in the northern hemisphere."

Research paper

WOOD PILE
Study refutes findings behind challenge to Sierra Nevada forest restoration
 Berkeley CA (SPX) May 16, 2017
 A study led by ecologists at UC Berkeley has found significant flaws in the research used to challenge the U.S. Forest Service plan to restore Sierra Nevada forests to less dense, and less fire-prone, environments. Until recently, the consensus among forest ecologists was that before European settlers arrived in the Sierra, the forests were mostly open conifer forests dominated by big tree ... read more
Related Links
 The Morton Arboretum
 Forestry News - Global and Local News, Science and Application
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WOOD PILE
Hong Kong 'Snowden refugees' face deportation: lawyer

 Healthcare bill inspires road rage: Tenn. woman tries to run Congressman off road

 New fiber-based sensor could quickly detect structural problems in bridges and dams

 Marine Le Pen: far-right firebrand who has shaken up French politics
WOOD PILE
Entropy landscape sheds light on quantum mystery

 'Hot' electrons don't mind the gap

 Adhesive behavior of self-constructive materials measured for first time

 Hydrogen bonds directly detected for the first time
WOOD PILE
Invention produces cleaner water with less energy and no filter

 Scientists begin to unlock secrets of deep ocean color from organic ma

 Refining the ocean's thermometer

 Rising seas set to double coastal flooding by 2050: study
WOOD PILE
NASA Annual Arctic Ice Survey Expanded Range This Year

 Arctic warming to increase Eurasian extreme cold events

 Negribreen on the move

 Antarctica's high elevations explains the continent's slower rate of warming
WOOD PILE
Why did hunter-gatherers first begin farming?

 Novel use of satnav saves precious water

 Plants call 911 to help their neighbors

 Chinese exporting adulterated fish to Brazil: police
WOOD PILE
Scientists Look to Skies to Improve Tsunami Detection

 Campi Flegrei volcano eruption possibly closer than thought

 Dredging the drains: the race to stop floods in Accra

 Hurricane's atmospheric gravity waves help predict the storm's path
WOOD PILE
UN to deploy 'rapid intervention force' in central Mali

 I.Coast rebel troops end mutiny as deal inked

 Nigeria army chief warns troops about 'politicking'

 Wounded author Kuki Gallmann vows return to Kenyan ranch
WOOD PILE
Adolescent orangoutan breastfeed for eight years

 Research suggests the ideal leader resembles his or her subordinates

 Grassy beginning for earliest Homo

 Study shows southern Mediterranean shares genetic heritage



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement