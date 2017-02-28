Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Somali president declares 'national disaster' over drought
 by Staff Writers
 Mogadishu (AFP) Feb 28, 2017


Somali's newly elected President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Tuesday declared a "national disaster" due to severe drought which aid agencies say has left some three million in crisis.

The Horn of Africa nation is one of three countries -- along with Yemen and Nigeria -- on the verge of famine which has already been declared in South Sudan -- an unprecedented food crisis.

"The president has appealed to the International Community to urgently respond to the calamity in order to help families and individuals to recover from the effects of the drought disaster to avoid humanitarian tragedy," read a statement from the presidency.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) warned Monday that Somalia was at risk of its third famine in 25 years. The last one in 2011 killed some 260,000 people.

The agency said more than 6.2 million people -- half of the population -- needed urgent humanitarian aid, including almost three million who are going hungry.

Meanwhile, the drought has led to a spread of acute watery diarrhoea, cholera and measles and nearly 5.5 million people were at risk of contracting waterborne diseases.

According to the WHO more than 363,000 acutely malnourished children and 70,000 severely malnourished children needed urgent, life-saving support.

In South Sudan 100,000 people are in famine conditions.

This means 20 percent of the population in the affected area has extremely limited access to basic food, acute malnutrition is higher than 30 percent, and more than two per 10,000 people are dying every day.

Overall, more than 20 million people face starvation in the four countries.

Of the four famine alerts, only one -- Somalia -- is caused by drought, while the other three stem from conflicts, described as "man-made food crises."

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Brazil's poorest region suffers worst drought in a century
 Quixeramobim, Brazil (AFP) Feb 21, 2017
 A cow's skull lies baking in the sun and nearby another dead cow rots, symbols of the desolation gripping northeastern Brazil during its worst drought in a century. Farmer Kerginaldo Pereira, 30, walks through the dust and cactuses in dismay. There are in all about 30 skeletons of cattle, donkeys and other farm animals in a sort of open-air cemetery set aside in his settlement of Nova Canaa, ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Haitians' ire over carnival spending amid hurricane's ruins

 Carnival helps Rio put crime, recession on back burner

 Study shows parks, greenways may help reduce crime in Chicago

 Canada conservationist warns of 'cyber poaching
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Two radar eyes are better than one

 New use for paper industry's sludge and fly ash in plastics

 Scientists discover how essential methane catalyst is made

 New polymer additive could revolutionize plastics recycling
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Calculating recharge of groundwater more precisely

 New urgency in fight to restore Florida Everglades

 Saab to provide support for Swedish navy underwater systems

 First direct measurements of Pacific seabed sediments reveal strong methane source
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Air pollution may have masked mid-20th Century sea ice loss

 International team reports ocean acidification spreading rapidly in Arctic Ocean

 Arctic sea ice decline influences European weather

 Simple rule predicts when an ice age ends
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Widely accepted vision for agriculture may be inaccurate, misleading

 'Our daily bread' has hidden climate costs

 What's the buzz on bee parasites?

 Brexit sows seeds of doubt for British farmers
CLIMATE SCIENCE
An insight into a physical phenomenon that leads to earthquakes

 Water slowly restored in Chile capital after deadly floods

 California requests $440 mn for flood control after dam crisis

 Four million without water in deadly Chile floods
CLIMATE SCIENCE
France sends backup to Niger after 16 troops killed

 UN airstrikes in C.Africa target 'heavily armed' militia

 16 killed in three days of DR Congo clashes

 I.Coast hosting bid to save its last chimpanzees
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Newfound primate teeth take a big bite out of the evolutionary tree of life

 Study shows ancient humans arrived in South America in multiple waves

 Will naming the Anthropocene lead to acceptance of our planet-level impact

 Tiny fibers open new windows into the brain



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement