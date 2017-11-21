Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Spain, Portugal struggle with extreme drought
 By Adrien VICENTE
 Madrid (AFP) Nov 21, 2017


Portuguese cattle farmers desperately wait for rain
Alpalhao, Portugal (AFP) Nov 21, 2017 - Antonio Granadeiro, a cattle farmer who has already lost 20 cows this year, surveys with sadness the fields of his ranch in Alentejo in central Portugal, which have yellowed from the lack of rain.

"I have never seen a drought like this," he says as cows graze nearby at his farm near the village of Alpalhao, about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Spanish border.

"I check the weather forecast every day hoping it will finally rain but I am despairing," the 64-year-old adds as he chain-smokes under a blazing sun.

"Look!" Granadeiro says, pointing to the dry bed of the Figueiro River, a tributary of the Tagus which runs through his land.

"I have never seen that. Not a drop of water!"

As in the Alentejo region, the rest of Portugal is enduring "extreme" or "severe" drought conditions, according to the national weather service.

Average temperatures in October were the highest they have been since 1931, when comparable records started being kept.

With no water in the river, Granadeiro has had to bring water for his roughly 800 cows by tanker trucks.

"But my main worry is feeding my animals. I bought hay to last until February. But they have almost run out," he says.

- 'Completely different year' -

The cows Granadeiro has lost since the end of the summer succumbed to diseases picked up from ticks.

"The land is dry but the ticks don't die and they continue to spread diseases," he says.

A neighbouring farmer has similar complaints.

"This is a completely different year! We are wearing T-shirts. Normally at this time of the year, we are much more covered up," Joao Curvo says.

"Look at these olives -- Many matured at the beginning of October when normally this happens at the end of November, but it's not the case for others."

To save his harvest he had to collect his olives much earlier than normal, using a machine that shakes the branches to make mature olives fall onto a net spread under the trees.

But since not all olives matured early, he will have to repeat the process or use a stick to shake the branches and pick the olives by hand from the ground.

"This is going to take us double the time," Curvo says.

The drought conditions have continued into November, especially in the south of the country where some water reservoirs are at less than 20 percent of their storage capacity.

- 'Dramatic situation' -

Bishops have called on the faithful to pray for rain while the government has rolled out a media campaign urging people to conserve water.

"The problem of this drought is that it will have repercussions beyond this year," says Fremelinda Carvalho, the president of the farmers' association of Portalegre in central Portugal.

"Last year there was already very little rain. The water reserves are disappearing," she said, adding that it would have to rain heavily for several months for water levels to return to normal.

"It's a dramatic situation. I don't even dare imagine that it doesn't rain in the coming days."

The drought has also disrupted the water supply for urban residents.

Officials in Viseu, a city of about 100,000 people about 300 kilometres north of Lisbon, have hired tanker trucks to bring water from a distant dam to the one that supplies water to their city, which is running low.

Spain and Portugal are grappling with a devastating drought which has left rivers nearly dry, sparked deadly wildfires and devastated crops -- and experts warn that prolonged dry spells will become more frequent.

Nearly all of Portugal has suffered extreme drought conditions during the last six months, which has not happened since 2005. A majority of Spain has also received considerably less rain than it normally would.

"It's a ruinous situation," said Jose Ramon Gonzalez, a small rancher in Spain's normally rainy northwestern region of Galicia.

Due to the scarcity of grass, Gonzalez was forced to spend thousands of euros to buy fodder for his cattle in July, four months earlier than normal.

"There are rivers, springs, which neither I, at the age of 45, nor my parents, nor my grandparents, have seen dry which have dried up," he said.

About 1.38 million hectares (3.4 million acres) of grains, sunflowers and olive trees have been affected by drought or frost in Spain as of the end of October, according to Spanish farming insurance agency Agroseguro.

It has dished out more than 200 million euros ($236 million) in compensation this year.

"You feel helpless like when you are sick, you can't do anything. This sickness is called drought," said Vicente Ortiz, a farmer and rancher in Spain's central Castilla-La Mancha region, whose endless plain is depicted in "Don Quixote", the most famous work by Miguel de Cervantes.

Ortiz said his grain harvest has plunged 70 percent from last year and he expects to harvest half as many olives.

The situation is just as dire for farmers across the border in neighbouring Portugal.

"All crops are suffering from this lack of water in our region, from olives to grains and grapes," said Fremelinda Carvalho, the president of the association of farmers on Portalegre in central Portugal.

The dry fields and forests have fuelled wildfires, which killed 109 people this year in Portugal and five in Galicia, many dying in their cars as they tried to flee the flames.

- Water conflicts -

Water reservoirs are at abnormally low levels.

In Portugal 28 of the country's water reservoirs in October were at less than 40 percent of their storage capacity.

This weekend about a hundred fire trucks began transporting water from one dam in northern Portugal to another that is running dry and supplies water to Viseu, a city of around 100,000 residents.

In Spain the water reservoirs along the Tagus River, which empty into the Atlantic near Lisbon, were as of November 13 at less than 40 percent of their capacity.

The levels were even lower in the Douro River further north and the Segura River, which is used to irrigate crops in southeastern Spain.

Spain's largest power company, Iberdrola, saw its hydroelectric power production plunge 58 percent during the first nine months of the year, compared to the same time last year, due to the lack of water which has pushed up electricity prices.

The drought is fuelling conflicts among regions over the use of water.

For example a massive aqueduct built in the 1960s during the Spanish dictatorship of Francisco Franco to siphon off water from the Tagus River to the smaller Segura River is now a source of tension.

The Tagus River "can not support" this aqueduct, said Antonio Luengo, the head of the agency that regulates water in Spain's Castilla-La Mancha region.

The water that was diverted from the Tagus was used to massively develop fruit and vegetable farms in southeastern Spain and now water from the Mediterranean must be desalinated to support these crops, he said.

- Climate risks -

Experts warn droughts are likely to become more frequent and severe in the region.

"Spain has since 1980 shown signs of climate change, which have increased since 2000," said Jorge Olcina, a geographer who heads the University of Alicante's climate institute.

The country's climate "tends to have more subtropical characteristics. Higher temperatures and rarer and more intense rains. So climate-related risks -- heatwaves and rain and droughts and floods, will increase in the coming decades," he added.

Spain has managed water "very badly", said the spokesman for the Spanish branch of Greenpeace, Julio Barea.

He cited as examples the use of water to irrigate trees that do not normally need much water such as olive and almond trees, and the planting of water intensive crops that are not suited to Spain's Mediterranean climate.

Both governments have promised financial aid to farmers, who still anxiously wait for rain.

"We are constantly looking at the sky," said Ortiz, the rancher in Castilla-La Mancha.

av/ds/pmr/dcr/aph

IBERDROLA

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Cooling in high and mid-latitudes led to aridification in Northern Africa
 Potsdam, Germany (SPX) Nov 14, 2017
 It is one of the driest regions of the Earth, yet, in a cave in the Egyptian Sahara, paintings have been found depicting people swimming. This stone-age art is thought to be up to ten thousand years old and falls into the so-called African Humid Period between 11,500 and 5,500 years before now. Climate scientists still puzzle about the rapidity of aridification and the climate processes th ... read more
Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Deadly Beijing fire prompts investigation and demolitions

 Large mammals do use road crossing structures

 China to help resolve Rohingya crisis: Bangladesh

 Protesters march in solidarity with hurricane-hit Puerto Rico
CLIMATE SCIENCE
The environmental implications of 3-D printing

 Scientific advances can make it easier to recycle plastics

 Are multiple H-coils needed to accurately measure magnetic field strengths

 Kevlar-based artificial cartilage mimics the magic of the real thing
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Why does hot water freeze faster than cold water

 Colorado River's connection with the ocean was a punctuated affair

 Neutrons probe oxygen-generating enzyme for a greener approach to clean water

 Nepal scraps mega hydropower deal with Chinese firm
CLIMATE SCIENCE
A new timeline for glacial retreat in Western Canada

 Research shows ice sheets as large as Greenland's melted fast in a warming climate

 Hot News from the Antarctic Underground

 Chinese icebreaker steams for Antarctica in polar power play
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Alibaba takes $2.9 billion stake in food retailer

 Peruvian farmer scores small win in court over German energy giant

 Weed-killer prompts angry divide among US farmers

 Cover crops shield soil from extreme temps
CLIMATE SCIENCE
7.0 quake off New Caledonia sparks tsunami alert but no damage

 Researchers run longest multiphysics earthquake simulation to date

 S. Korea quake leaves dozens injured, 1,500 seeking shelter

 Quake-stricken Iranians vent anger at former president
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Soldiers held without trial threaten 'new Gambia' reputation

 Climate change and neglect threaten Senegal's Saint Louis

 UN peacekeeping missions under pressure to reform in Africa

 Virginia Tech explore causes of land cover change in African savannas
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chimp study reveals how brain's structure shaped our evolution

 Study shows video games could cut dementia risk in seniors

 Put your head inside a brain

 High cognitive ability not a safeguard from conspiracies, paranormal beliefs



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement