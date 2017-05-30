Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
Sri Lanka appeals for help as floods foul water supply
 by Staff Writers
 Colombo (AFP) May 30, 2017


50,000 displaced in deadly Brazil floods: authorities
Sao Paulo (AFP) May 30, 2017 - Floods and landslides in northeastern Brazil have killed six people and driven 50,000 people from their homes, authorities said Tuesday.

Heavy rain swelled rivers, causing mud slides, felling trees and harming water supplies, they said.

The number forced to flee in Pernambuco and Alagoas states rose from an earlier estimate of 30,000, the regional governments said.

Both states declared emergencies after the flooding, which left two dead in Pernambuco and four dead in Alagoas.

President Michel Temer, who is fighting for his political future amid a corruption crisis, briefly abandoned the capital Brasilia to fly over the disaster zone on Sunday.

Temer also used the visit in Pernambuco to authorize a 600-million-reais ($184-million) loan from the BNDES state development bank for the completion of four dams that had been announced back in 2010, state-owned Agencia Brasil reported.

Sri Lanka appealed Tuesday for volunteers to help with a massive clean-up after landslides and floods left at least 193 dead and tens of thousands without safe drinking water.

The government sought help to purify wells contaminated by the floods, the worst in 14 years after record rainfall in the island's southwest.

The Disaster Management Centre said nearly 600,000 people had been forced from their homes. Just over 1,300 houses were completely destroyed in landslides, while nearly 7,000 suffered structural damage, according to official figures.

Water supply minister Rauf Hakeem said 40 percent of those affected had no access to piped drinking water, and there was an urgent need to purify contaminated wells in flood-hit areas.

He said 400 people had volunteered so far for a major clean-up of wells and appealed for donations of water pumps.

"Our workers have volunteered to join a major (well) clean-up," the minister told reporters in Colombo. He said flooded pumping stations had been restored but an area just outside Colombo was still without piped water.

Government spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said many victims had started moving back into their homes as floodwaters receded but authorities remained concerned about the spread of disease.

"We have started sending additional doctors, nurses and medical supplies to prevent any outbreak of diseases such as rat fever (leptospirosis) and diarrhoea," said Senaratne, who is also health minister.

"We could also have a dengue outbreak in about two weeks. We are very conscious of that. Additional medical teams will be checking on mosquito breeding grounds as well."

The military has deployed more service personnel in addition to the thousands already involved in distributing food and other essentials to flood victims in the districts of Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara.

Sri Lanka has experienced scattered showers in many parts in the past 24 hours but flood waters are rapidly receding, officials said.

In addition to the official death toll of 193, another 94 people were listed as missing as of Tuesday afternoon.

In May 2003 250 people were killed and 10,000 homes destroyed after a similarly powerful monsoon.

- Aid on its way -

The government announced Tuesday it would cut back spending on new vehicles to save money as Colombo sought international assistance for the clean-up.

"The cabinet decided today that we will not purchase any cars for ministers or the government this year in view of the natural disaster," Senaratne said.

A third aid ship was expected to arrive from India later Tuesday, Senaratne said, adding that three ships from China and another from Pakistan were also expected in Colombo this week.

Australia, Japan and Singapore were among the other nations rushing to donate inflatable boats and other aid.

The UN was donating water containers, water purification tablets and tarpaulins while the World Health Organization will support medical teams in affected areas.

Sri Lanka deploys more troops as flood toll climbs to 180
 Kalutara, Sri Lanka (AFP) May 29, 2017
 Thousands of Sri Lankan troops battled Monday to get relief supplies to over half a million people displaced by the island's worst flooding for 14 years, which has killed at least 180 people. The military said a lull in torrential monsoon rains allowed it to deploy aircraft, boats and ground troops to evacuate people from flooded areas, deliver essentials and recover bodies. Just over 55 ... read more
