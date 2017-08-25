Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FIRE STORM
State of emergency extended in western Canada over wildfires
 by Staff Writers
 Montreal (AFP) Sept 1, 2017


A state of emergency was extended Friday in Canada's western province of British Columbia, where thousands of firefighters have been battling wildfires for months.

The announcement marks the fourth time the state of emergency has been renewed in the province since it was issued on July 7.

The order allows for the mobilization of firefighting resources and the mandatory evacuation of citizens where fires are encroaching on residential areas.

British Columbia has experienced its worst wildfire season ever, as temperatures have soared and precipitation remained unusually low.

Most of the 50,000 people who were forced to flee have been able to return to their homes, but 3,600 are still subject to evacuation orders.

As of Friday, there were 160 active fires in British Columbia.

Since April, more than one million hectares (nearly 2.5 million acres) of forests have been destroyed by fire -- the largest area burned on record.

The largest of the fires, dubbed Plateau, burned for two months and now covers 493,000 hectares in a sparsely populated mountainous region west of the town of Quesnel.

Some 600 firefighters, 30 helicopters and 89 pieces of heavy machinery for moving dirt have been deployed to battle the Plateau fire, said the wildfire service.

FIRE STORM
forces 1,100 to flee in western Canada
 Ottawa (AFP) Aug 25, 2017
 A new wildfire forced 1,100 residents in Canada's westernmost province of British Columbia to flee overnight and the blaze was still burning out of control Friday, officials said. The blaze started about 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of the Okanagan wine region in the residential community of Joe Rich, near Kelowna. Stoked by high winds, it caught many off guard, including one woman who ... read more
Related Links
 Forest and Wild Fires - News, Science and Technology
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FIRE STORM
Two landslides kill 30 in China

 After Harvey, misery piles on for Texas plant evacuees

 Texas flood toll mounts amid chemical blast fears

 'Katrina all over again:' New Orleans in solidarity with Houston
FIRE STORM
Clamping down on causality by probing laser cavities

 Rare-metals in the Himalayas: The potential world-class treasure

 Why does rubbing a balloon on your hair make it stick?

 Making 3-D printing safer
FIRE STORM
Decoding coral DNA could help save reefs from extinction

 Oil and water can mix under the right conditions, scientists say

 Ecuador prison for Chinese fishers caught in Galapagos

 Phoenix International receives $23.3M for deep-sea rescue vehicles
FIRE STORM
New findings on the past and future of sea ice cover in the Arctic

 Warming the Antarctic 1 C vastly changes seabed life

 Climate change pushed songbirds from Bahamas in the wake of the last ice age

 Satellite photos reveal gigantic outburst floods
FIRE STORM
Leaf sensors can tell farmers when crops need to be watered

 To detoxify soil, just shoot lasers at it, study says

 Scientists turn brewing waste into fresh yeast to make more beer

 Soybean rust develops 'rolling' epidemics as spores travel north
FIRE STORM
'Tsunami-sunk' Roman ruins discovered in Tunisia

 Nigeria floods displace more than 100,000

 'Bigger and stronger' storms on the horizon: experts

 Texas flood disaster by the numbers
FIRE STORM
DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base

 Angolans vote as Dos Santos ends 38-year rule

 Death toll in SLeone flood disaster reaches 441

 Africa Endeavor 2017 communications conference starts in Malawi
FIRE STORM
Ape intelligence research poisoned by human ego, scientists argue

 Elderly just as streetwise as young adults, research shows

 Farming, cheese, chewing changed human skull shape

 Both chimpanzees and humans spontaneously imitate each other's actions



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement