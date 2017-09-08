Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Study finds city life is tough on young birds
 by Amy Wallace
 Washington (UPI) Sep 8, 2017


Australian magpie is a dunker, dips food in water before eating
Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017 - If you give an Australian magpie a donut and a cup of coffee, he or she will be likely to dunk it. The magpie is a dunker.

New researchers suggest magpie offspring learn to dunk their food in water before eating by copying their parents.

Food-dunking isn't unusual. The behavior has been observed in 25 bird species -- the Australian magpie is only the latest to be seen dunking before eating.

Researchers haven't been able to figure out exactly why some species deploy the technique and others don't. Some have suggested birds dunk toxic insects in water to minimize their bitter taste.

Biologists from the University of York tested their hypothesis in the wild.

"We presented the wild magpie with a local insect called mountain katydid, which is thought to be distasteful due to the toxins it emits," doctoral student Eleanor Drinkwater said in a news release. "The adult magpie first dragged and beat the insect on the ground before carrying it to a nearby puddle, dunking it and thrashing under water."

After eating the insect, the adult returned to the puddle for a second insect. After dunking, the magpie left the dunked katydid behind. A juvenile retrieved the insect and mimicked the dunking action.

"Although more research is needed to understand why the bird dunks its food before eating, our initial assumptions are that it responds to the 'nasty tasting' chemical defenses of the insect, by dunking it in water and making it more palatable," Drinkwater said.

The findings -- detailed this week in the journal Australian Field Ornithology -- also suggest birds learn dunking by mimicry.

"It was exciting to see that this process was copied by the juvenile bird, suggesting that this behavior could be socially learnt," Drinkwater said. "More research can now be done to determine how common this behaviour is from adult birds through to its offspring."

Scientists from Lund University found in a recent study that city life can be difficult for young birds, but if they survive their first year, they are less susceptible to stress.

"It seems that the various stress factors in the city do not affect the survival of adult individuals in the same way as they affect that of young birds," Pablo Salmón, a research student in biology at Lund University, said in a press release.

The study, published Wednesday in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B, examined the young and adult great tits in Malmo, Sweden, and compared their survival rates with the same species in rural areas.

Scientists found that great tits in city environments have a harder time reaching maturity, but if the birds do survive their first year the negative effects decrease.

The study identified telomeres, the extremity of the chromosome, as the mechanism that predicts the difference in birds' survival between rural and urban environments.

Telomeres are found in humans as well as other animals and work to protect the chromosomes and the genome. The longer the telomeres, the better the chance for a longer survival of a species.

"Our study is the first to show the connection between telomere length and the survival of individuals in the urban environment," Salmón said.

Scientists found that only young birds with long telomeres survived their first year in a city environment. The correlation between telomere length and survival was found in birds in rural environments, however, the effect was significantly stronger in urban birds.

The study was not able to determine exactly what in the urban setting made birds with shorter telomeres die sooner.

FLORA AND FAUNA
Monarch butterflies disappearing from western US
 Washington (UPI) Sep 8, 2017
 The monarch butterfly populations in western North America have declined dramatically and face a greater risk of extinction, a new study shows. Scientists at Washington State University found that the decline in western monarch butterfly populations was significantly more than previously believed and greater than eastern monarchs. "Western monarchs are faring worse than their eas ... read more
Related Links
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

FLORA AND FAUNA
Bangladesh army steps up as Rohingya suffer heavy rain

 Desperate parents, missing children at quake-hit Mexico City school

 British Virgin Islands under curfew as new storm approaches

 Hurricane-hit St Martin takes first steps to rebuild
FLORA AND FAUNA
A dream of foam

 'Overwatch' eSports league to debut in December

 Physicists predict nonmetallic half-metallicity

 HZDR physicists discover optimum conditions for laser plasma acceleration
FLORA AND FAUNA
The godfather of eco-bling: Brando's Tahitian paradise

 Rogue wave could have downed El Faro cargo ship, research shows

 Climate change challenges the survival of fish across the world

 Giant sea snail plan to rescue Barrier Reef
FLORA AND FAUNA
Impact of Arctic amplification on East Asian winter climate

 Maiden mid-air refuel ensures supplies to Antarctic research station

 Wind, Warm Water Revved Up Melting Antarctic Glaciers

 Ice age may have clipped bird migration
FLORA AND FAUNA
At Dubai expo, Chinese firms look to tap lucrative halal market

 Syngenta chief calls for debate on 'sustainable agriculture'

 Research finds roots use chemical 'photos' to coordinate growth

 Latvia tweets no room for mushroom hunters on army base
FLORA AND FAUNA
Israel sending soldier engineers to Mexico quake zone

 Scramble for survivors as quake flattens Mexico City buildings

 Hurricane Maria pummels Puerto Rico

 'Storm of the century' Maria pummels Puerto Rico
FLORA AND FAUNA
West Africa steps up battle against pirates and poachers

 Pro-Biafra supporters clash with Nigerian troops

 HRW accuses Mali, Burkina troops of sweeping rights abuses

 DRCongo troops chasing reporter 'force entry' at UN base
FLORA AND FAUNA
Huge genetic diversity among Papuan New Guinean peoples revealed

 Royal tomb of ancient Mayan ruler found in Guatemala

 How Teotihuacan's urban design was lost and found

 Large-scale study of genetic data shows humans still evolving



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement