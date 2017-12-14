Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Sustainable dams - are they possible
 by Staff Writers
 Fort Collins CO (SPX) Dec 14, 2017


File image - Ivory Coast - Taabo Dam

Humans have been altering natural waterways for centuries, but only in the last several decades have dams raised ecological concerns.

N. LeRoy Poff, professor of biology at Colorado State University, studies the ecological impact to rivers from human-caused changes, such as dam building, and how these modified river systems can be managed for resilience.

In a Dec. 8 Perspective piece in the journal Science, Poff, an expert in hydroecology and determining environmental flow needs for rivers, writes on the state of research in sustainable dam design. He highlights a new tool that researchers at Arizona State University are proposing for engineering river flows in Southeast Asia in order to sustain the economically and culturally important natural floodplain fisheries of the region.

"As a researcher, I am concerned about biodiversity conservation, and about sustaining rivers at a level of functional integrity that enables them to provide both biodiversity support as well as ecosystem goods and services," said Poff, who also holds a partial appointment in riverine science at Australia's University of Canberra. "I'm interested in where those intersect."

Writing with co-author Julian Olden of the University of Washington, Poff cites a new study that could provide innovative solutions to preserving river flow in the Mekong basin of Southeast Asia, where several new dams are being proposed. The ASU researchers report a spectral analysis tool that identifies dominant signals in hydrology time series. These signals predict the fisheries' production from year to year, opening possibilities to new flow management strategies.

Poff and Olden contend that balancing economic, social and ecological needs as dams come online in developing countries requires technological solutions like the ones described by the ASU researchers.

"Ultimately, managing rivers for multiple, sustainable benefits requires integrating scientific, social and policy perspectives into operational decision frameworks," the authors write.

Poff, who has also done extensive river work in the state of Colorado, adds that balancing water for society and ecosystems continues to be one of the state's biggest challenges. Techniques like the one described in Science may help improve health and sustainability for river ecosystems in Colorado, the U.S. and throughout the developing world.

Research paper

WATER WORLD
Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food
 Tempe AZ (SPX) Dec 13, 2017
 Nearly 100 hydropower dams are planned for construction along tributaries off the Mekong River's 2,700-mile stretch. The river, one of the world's largest, flows through Burma, China, Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Cambodia. It is an economic engine for fishermen and a food source for millions of people worldwide. And while the dams are expected to provide clean energy to the region, if not m ... read more
Related Links
 Colorado State University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
World leaders in Paris seek cash for climate crunc

 Leaders needed to fix global 'mess', says Kofi Annan

 Storm-hit Puerto Rico starving for tourists

 New mapping technique can help fight extreme poverty
WATER WORLD
Better mastery of heat flow leads to next-generation thermal cloaks

 Nature's toughest substances decoded

 Penn researchers establish universal signature fundamental to how glassy materials fail

 In first, 3-D printed objects connect to WiFi without electronics
WATER WORLD
Researchers establish long-sought source of ocean methane

 Sea levels will rise, but scientists not sure how high

 Hydropower dams can be managed without an all-or-nothing choice between energy and food

 The vengeful sea devouring Albania's coast
WATER WORLD
Tiny ice losses at Antarctica's fringes can accelerate ice loss far away

 Warming Arctic is 'new normal,' will affect us all: report

 Extreme fieldwork, climate modeling yields new insight into predicting Greenland's melt

 Arctic, major fishing nations agree no fishing in Arctic, for now
WATER WORLD
In food waste fight, Brits turn bread into beer

 Archaeologist says fire, not corn, key to prehistoric survival in arid Southwest

 Meadows beat out shrubs when it comes to storing carbon

 Uncovering varied pathways to agriculture
WATER WORLD
West coast earthquake early warning system continues progress toward public use

 NASA shows new Tongan Island made of tuff stuff, likely to persist years

 Magnitude 6.2 quake hits southeastern Iran: seismological centre

 Quake hits Iran-Iraq border region
WATER WORLD
US, Britain, France seek details on Russian arms to C. Africa

 Russia asks UN for green light to send arms to C. Africa

 Tillerson plans Africa trip for early 2018

 Regional force deploys to Lesotho over security concerns
WATER WORLD
Scientists show how Himalayan rivers influenced ancient Indus civilization settlements

 Scientists revamp 'Out of Africa' model of early human migration

 Archaeologists revise chronology of the last hunter-gatherers in the Near East

 Research suggests gorillas can develop food cleaning behavior spontaneously



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement