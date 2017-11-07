Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Syria to join Paris climate pact, isolating US
 By Marlowe HOOD
 Bonn (AFP) Nov 7, 2017


US mocks Syria joining climate deal
Washington (AFP) Nov 7, 2017 - The United States mocked Syria's arrival in the Paris Agreement on climate change Tuesday, side-stepping the charge that it has isolated itself by being the world's sole hold-out.

Syria had earlier told UN climate talks in Bonn that it will become the 197th country to join the accord, making President Donald Trump's government the only one planning to pull out.

But State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert fiercely dismissed suggestions that this means that Trump's "America First" policy has in practice meant "America Alone."

"I find it ironic that the government of Syria, OK, would say that it wants to be involved, and that it cares so much about climate and things like CO2 gas," she told reporters.

"If the government of Syria cared so much about what was put in the air, then it wouldn't be gassing its own people," she said, referring to the Damascus regime's brutal civil war tactics.

Nauert said that the department's under secretary for political affairs, Tom Shannon, would lead a US delegation to the Bonn talks next week but that Trump's decision would stand.

"We intend to withdraw from the Paris Agreement as soon as we're eligible to do so," she said.

Pressed on whether Washington had chosen to isolate itself globally, Nauert continued: "The president has said that he is going to assess the situation.

"If we can get a more favorable deal for American businesses, American workers and taxpayers, then we will look at that. But we continue to go forward with the plan of pulling out."

Signed in the French capital in December 2015, the treaty entered into force on November 4, 2016.

No country can formally submit their intent to withdraw until three years after the date of entry into force.

It will then take one year to fully withdraw, meaning the earliest the United States could quit is the day after the 2020 US presidential election.

Trump 'not invited' to Paris climate summit
Paris (AFP) Nov 7, 2017 - US President Donald Trump is not among the around 100 heads of state and government invited to next month's climate summit in Paris, a French presidential aide said Tuesday.

"For now, President Donald Trump is not invited," he said, while noting that representatives of the US government would attend.

Trump announced his decision to withdraw the United States from the historic 2015 Paris Agreement on limiting carbon emissions in June.

The pact calls for capping global warming at "well under" two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels, and 1.5 C if possible.

Around 800 organisations and public stakeholders will be on hand for the December 12 event to be held on Ile Seguin, an island in the Seine River southwest of Paris.

The meeting will follow the 23rd UN climate conference (COP23) that opened in Bonn, Germany, on Monday.

The Bonn meeting is dealing with mainly technical issues such as ensuring transparency and compliance, the reporting of emissions, and procedures for allocating climate funds.

The aide to French President Emmanuel Macron said the upcoming summit would aim to "build coalitions" involving cities, investment funds and development banks to further the goals of the accord.

"The idea is to show that there is action, that we must accelerate actions and find new sources of financing for very concrete projects," he said, calling the meeting "very complementary" to the COP23.

Syria told the UN climate talks in Bonn on Tuesday that it would join the Paris Agreement, leaving the United States as the only nation in the world opting to stay outside the landmark treaty.

"We are going to join the Paris Agreement," the Syrian delegate, speaking in Arabic, said during a plenary session at the 196-nation talks, according to Safa Al Jayoussi of the IndyAct NGO, who was monitoring the session.

The United States ratified the 2015 pact but US President Donald Trump announced earlier this year that he would pull out, saying the pact did not serve US interests.

"It is our understanding that the government of Syria announced today their intent to join the Paris Agreement," Nick Nuttall, the spokesman for the UN climate body, told AFP.

Nuttall identified the Syrian delegate as Wadah Katmawi, the deputy minister of the ministry of local administration and environment.

Syria must submit their "instruments of ratification" at the UN headquarters in New York before their adherence becomes official, he added.

According to the Syrian parliament website, a bill was passed on October 22 to ratify the Paris accord, "in accordance with the Syrian Constitution which stipulates the protection of the environment".

Other parties at the 12-day negotiations, tasked with elaborating and implementing the agreement, welcomed the news.

"Syria joining the Paris Agreement will be a good thing," South Africa's chief negotiator Maesela Kekana told AFP.

"That's great," said Chai Qimin, a climate negotiator from China's National Center for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation.

"They were the last party to the UN Convention to sign the Paris Agreement," he said, referring to 1992 UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the bedrock treaty for UN climate talks.

"That leaves only the one who announced their withdrawal," he added, in an oblique reference to the United States.

CLIMATE SCIENCE
Could the Neolithic Revolution offer evidence of best ways to adapt to climate change?
 Plymouth UK (SPX) Nov 03, 2017
 Human behaviour during the last intense period of global warming might offer an insight into how best to adapt to current climate change, a study suggests. Research led by the University of Plymouth shows that between 10,000 and 15,000 years ago, a major shift in climatic conditions led to the planet becoming significantly warmer and wetter. This led to a range of responses from, and ... read more
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation

