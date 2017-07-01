Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
WATER WORLD
Taste, not appearance, drives corals to eat plastics
 by Staff Writers
 Durham NC (SPX) Oct 26, 2017


illustration only

Scientists have long known that marine animals mistakenly eat plastic debris because the tiny bits of floating plastic might look like prey.

But a new Duke University study of plastic ingestion by corals suggests there may be an additional reason for the potentially harmful behavior. Visual cues, such as a resemblance to prey, don't factor into the appeal, the researchers noted, because corals have no eyes.

The plastic just plain tastes good.

"Corals in our experiments ate all types of plastics but preferred unfouled microplastics by a threefold difference over microplastics covered in bacteria," said Austin S. Allen, a PhD student at Duke's Nicholas School of the Environment. "This suggests the plastic itself contains something that makes it tasty."

"When plastic comes from the factory, it has hundreds of chemical additives on it. Any one of these chemicals or a combination of them could be acting as a stimulant that makes plastic appealing to corals," said Alexander C. Seymour, a geographic information systems analyst at Duke's Marine Robotics and Remote Sensing Center, who co-led the study with Allen.

Further research will be needed to identify the specific additives that make the plastic so tasty to corals and determine if the same chemicals act as feeding stimulants to other marine species.

Allen and Seymour's peer-reviewed study was published Oct. 23 in the online edition of journal Marine Pollution Bulletin.

Microplastics, tiny pieces of weathered plastic less than 5 millimeters in diameter, began accumulating in the oceans four decades ago and are now ubiquitous in the marine environment. They pose a major threat to foraging sea animals, including many species of birds, turtles, fish, marine mammals and invertebrates.

Because plastic is largely indigestible, it can lead to intestinal blockages, create a false sense of fullness or reduce energy reserves in animals that consume it. "About eight percent of the plastic that coral polyps in our study ingested was still stuck in their guts after 24 hours," said Allen.

It can also leach hundreds of chemical compounds into their bodies and the surrounding environment. The biological effects of most of these compounds are still unknown, but some, such as phthalates, are confirmed environmental estrogens and androgens - hormones that affect sex determination.

Allen and Seymour conducted their two-part study using corals collected from waters off the North Carolina coast. In their first experiment, they offered small amounts of eight different types of microplastics to the corals to see if the animals would eat the bite-sized bits versus other similarly-sized items offered to them, such as clean sand.

"We found that the corals ate all of the plastic types we offered and mostly ignored sand," Allen said.

In the second experiment, they put groups of coral into separate feeding chambers. Each group was offered the same amount of "food" - weathered plastics - for a 30-minute period, but some groups got only particles of unfouled microplastics while others got only particles of weathered microplastics fouled with a bacterial biofilm. This experiment verified that the corals would eat both types of plastic, but preferred the clean type by a three-to-one margin.

The researchers hope their findings will encourage scientists to explore the role taste plays in determining why marine organisms ingest microplastics.

"Ultimately, the hope is that if we can manufacture plastic so it unintentionally tastes good to these animals, we might also be able to manufacture it so it intentionally tastes bad," Seymour said. "That could significantly help reduce the threat these microplastics pose."

Research Report: "Chemoreception Drives Plastic Consumption in a Hard Coral"

WATER WORLD
Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming
 Houston TX (SPX) Oct 26, 2017
 Scientists from Rice University and Texas A and M University-Corpus Christi's Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies have discovered that Earth's sea level did not rise steadily but rather in sharp, punctuated bursts when the planet's glaciers melted during the period of global warming at the close of the last ice age. The researchers found fossil evidence in drowned reefs offshore ... read more
Related Links
 Duke University
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
$129 bn in extreme weather losses last year: climate report

 Displaced Puerto Ricans find refuge in New York

 Fighting to farming: New life for Colombia's ex-rebels

 Puerto Rico 'heartbreaking' five weeks post-storm
WATER WORLD
Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer

 Nanoscale textures make glass invisible

 New property found in unusual crystalline materials

 MIT students fortify concrete by adding recycled plastic
WATER WORLD
Fossil coral reefs show sea level rose in bursts during last warming

 The oceans were colder than we thought

 Chile battling to save a favorite clam

 Underwater sound waves help scientists locate ocean impacts
WATER WORLD
Hopes dashed for giant new Antarctic marine sanctuary

 'Scars' left by icebergs record West Antarctic ice retreat

 Secrets of hidden ice canyons revealed

 Groundwater and tundra fires may work together to thaw permafrost
WATER WORLD
Crops evolving 10 millennia before experts thought

 Rainy summer puts Germans off their beer

 Living mulch builds profits, soil

 EU member states to vote on five-year weedkiller renewal next month
WATER WORLD
Yellowstone spawned twin super-eruptions that altered global climate

 Tropical Storm Philippe crosses Cuba towards Florida

 Typhoon Saola brings heavy rain in southern Japan

 Authorities lower Bali volcano alert status
WATER WORLD
Death of soldiers highlights US military presence in Niger

 Pentagon looks at stepped-up Africa role to counter IS

 US military to pursue Niger operations after deadly attack

 Niger raid highlights US forces' growing Africa role
WATER WORLD
Older Neandertal survived with a little help from his friends

 Remote Amazon tribe tries to straddle two worlds

 Determining when humans started impacting the planet on a large scale

 How small-world networks occur within bigger and more complex structures



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement