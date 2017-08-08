Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Teamwork key to ocean travel for jellies
 by Brooks Hays
 Washington (UPI) Aug 8, 2017


Salps, a jelly fish-like, gelatinous marine invertebrate, can navigate ocean waters more efficiently in large numbers than by themselves.

Researchers at the University of Oregon used a high-speed, underwater camera system to study how the barrel-shaped planktonic tunicates propel themselves through the water.

The invertebrates use a jet-like water propulsion system to move through the ocean. A forward-facing siphon draws in water from the top and a rear-facing siphon expels the water out the bottom of the jelly's barrel-like body. A filter traps food as the water is pulled in and pushed out the mostly hollow body.

Most studies of salps have focused on the propulsive forces generated by a single specimen. But other forces -- like drag during acceleration and declaration -- affect a salp's ability to move through the water.

In the newest study, researchers were able to measure a variety of forces related to salp movements. Their analysis -- detailed this week in the journal Interface -- suggests salps that swim in colonies, often in long chains, enjoy a smoother velocity profile and are less impacted by drag.

"Individual jellyfish swim using pulsed jets, and previous work has shown that this is an efficient means of moving through the water," Kelly Sutherland, a biology professor at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology, said in a news release. "One disadvantage is that pulsed-jetters like jellyfish speed up and slow down with each pulse. Colonial animals with multiple jets -- like salps and siphonophores -- can time their jets so a whole colony moves at a constant speed."

The efficiency offered by coordination allows colonies of salps to travel longer underwater distances than individuals. Some salp chains can swim to depths of 3,280 feet and back in a single day.

Researchers believe their analysis of salp motions could help scientists design more efficient jet-propelled underwater vehicles.

"We haven't really moved beyond the propeller when it comes to underwater vehicles," Sutherland said. "Multi-jet vehicles present a highly effective means of transport and also allow for swarm-like behavior where individual units could break apart from the colony to carry out different objectives."

WATER WORLD
Current threats to our oceans are revealed
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 07, 2017
 by human activity. Scientific evidence now shows that our use and abuse of this environment is having a detrimental effect on marine habitats across the globe. New research, published in the open-access journal Frontiers in Marine Science details current threats to our coasts and oceans, and potential solutions to these problems, as detailed by the focus of research undertaken by marine sc ... read more
Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WATER WORLD
Brazil troops storm Rio slums to catch gang leaders

 Italy parliament approves Libya naval mission

 Tech advances will lead to MH370 discovery - Malaysia Airlines

 Elephants, tigers kill one human a day in India
WATER WORLD
Algorithms that can sketch, recreate 3-D shapes

 Nanoparticles for 3-D printing in water open door to advanced biomedical materials

 WSU physicists turn a crystal into an electrical circuit

 Researchers set new record for tape storage
WATER WORLD
Marine reserves can help commercial fishermen catch more fish, avoid bycatch

 Current threats to our oceans are revealed

 4,500 families, major dam affected by Venezuela flooding

 Climate plays role in decline of critical Asian water resources
WATER WORLD
Alaska's North Slope snow-free season is lengthening

 Rusting fool's gold in glaciers a sign of increased carbon

 N.Y. Air National Guard pilots train for arctic operations with LC-130 ski-planes

 Loss of Arctic sea ice impacting Atlantic Ocean water circulation system
WATER WORLD
Heatstruck Italy starts harvesting its thirsty vines

 Paris's urban rooftop hives hope to preserve honeybees

 New system could remove two water pollutants from ag fields

 Disneyland China falls a-fowl of huge turkey leg demand
WATER WORLD
Typhoon Noru kills two, draws near Japan

 Typhoon Noru brings heavy rain to Japan, injures 51

 Increased risk of eruption measured for Ecuador's Cotopaxi volcano

 New images from under Alaska seafloor suggest high tsunami danger
WATER WORLD
Zimbabwe confirms clash between soldiers and police

 Calls for peace on eve of tense Kenya election

 Rwanda's Kagame in landslide poll win with around 98% of votes

 European support for Sahel 'mutually reinforcing': Germany
WATER WORLD
Origin of human genus may have occurred by chance

 Cultural flexibility was key to surviving extreme dry periods in Africa

 Shedding light deeper into the human brain

 Identifying major transitions in human cultural evolution



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement