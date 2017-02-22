Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















FLORA AND FAUNA
Those who help each other can invade harsher environments
 by Staff Writers
 Lund, Sweden (SPX) Feb 22, 2017


Arabian babbler (Turdoides squamiceps). Image courtesy Yitzchak Ben Mocha.

Through cooperation, animals are able to colonise harsher living environments that would otherwise be inaccessible, according to a new study from Lund University in Sweden, together with researchers in England and USA. The research community has long believed this was the other way around - that species in tough environments had to cooperate to survive. As a result the established view of why animals cooperate is turned upside-down.

Some species of birds cooperate closely in the rearing of offspring. The older siblings appear to selflessly help their parents rear the youngest brood. This phenomenon is most common in species that live in harsh environments, where the climate is hot and rain is scarce.

For a long time, researchers believed that the harsh conditions have forced individuals to help because they can't breed on their own. It seems, however, the opposite is true - that the cooperation evolves first, and this gives species a chance of successfully invading and surviving in more barren places.

"Cooperation appears to be an important prerequisite to colonisation of arid habitats", says Charlie Cornwallis, biologist at the Faculty of Science at Lund University.

Together with evolutionary scientists at Oxford and Columbia, he conducted a large-scale analysis of the breeding behaviour of 5,000 species and coordinated this information on the environments where species live and their evolutionary history.

After extensive data analysis came the surprising answer: cooperative rearing of offspring arose in species in fairly benign environments where the birds are not subjected to particularly challenging temperatures or a shortage of water. Instead of the environment, it seems the key to cooperation evolving is that breeding females are relatively monogamous, ensuring helpers and offspring share genes.

Only after cooperative breeding has become established are the birds able to invade and colonise areas where the living conditions are much harsher. Species where helping is rare are not able to colonise such challenging environments, the study shows.

"The same principle - that is, cooperation helps overcome ecological barriers - may apply to other species as well, and not only birds. For example, cooperation between symbiotic bacteria and their hosts can result in the exploitation of novel resources, and the division of labour between cells in organisms can lead to new ways of coping with the environment", concludes Charlie Cornwallis.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Lund University
 Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
FLORA AND FAUNA
How ants find their way in the desert
 Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany (UPI) Feb 17, 2017
 How do animals navigate featureless landscapes like a desert? To find out, researchers decided to study one of the most efficient navigators in the natural world, the desert ant. All desert ants belong to the Cataglyphis genus. There are dozens of Cataglyphis species. Researchers at the University of Freiburg in Germany tested two desert ant species on a rotational treadmill designed to ... read more

FLORA AND FAUNA
DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage

 Drug shortages and malnutrition in Mosul

 When Brazil ran 'concentration camps' during droughts
FLORA AND FAUNA
Penn engineers overcome a hurdle in growing a revolutionary optical metamaterial

 Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch

 Breakthrough with a chain of gold atoms
FLORA AND FAUNA
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
FLORA AND FAUNA
Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions

 Sentinels warn of dangerous ice crack

 Arctic cultures take climate fight to Berlin film fest
FLORA AND FAUNA
Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production

 New idea to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production
FLORA AND FAUNA
Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed

 Researchers catch extreme waves with higher-resolution modeling
FLORA AND FAUNA
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 Fresh delay for Mali interim authorities amid protests

 DR Congo dubs video massacre fake, but admits "excesses"
FLORA AND FAUNA
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement