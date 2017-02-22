Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SHAKE AND BLOW
Thousands flee as floodwaters threaten California city
 by Staff Writers
 Los Angeles (AFP) Feb 22, 2017


Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes early Wednesday in the northern California city of San Jose as floodwaters inundated neighborhoods and forced the shutdown of a major highway.

Authorities said the flooding -- the worst in 100 years -- was caused after Coyote Creek, which runs through Silicon Valley, burst its banks following days of heavy rain.

The area under evacuation covers a large swath of the state's third-largest city, home to about one million people.

About 14,000 live in the area threatened by the floodwaters and more than 200 had to be rescued by firefighters in inflatable boats late Tuesday.

Rescuers sprayed polluted muck off of residents before loading them on buses and sending them to shelters set up in schools and community centers.

The evacuation order came after the Coyote Creek crested to a historic 13.6 feet, nearly four feet above the flood stage.

The Coyote Creek swelled after an area reservoir overflowed.

"This is a once-in-a-100-year flood event," National Weather Service meteorologist Roger Gass was quoted as saying by the Los Angeles Times. "This is a record level."

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo acknowledged that authorities had not anticipated the magnitude of the disaster and should have acted more quickly in ordering the evacuation.

"Any time we're showing up in boats to get people out of their homes, there's been a failure," he said. "Clearly we fell short if the first time folks are hearing about having to get out of their home is when we're showing up in a boat."

It was unclear when residents would be allowed back into their homes.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Bringing Order To A World Of Disasters
When the Earth Quakes
A world of storm and tempest





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SHAKE AND BLOW
Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events
 Irvine CA (SPX) Feb 22, 2017
 Global climate change is being felt in many coastal communities of the United States, not always in the form of big weather disasters but as a steady drip, drip, drip of nuisance flooding. According to researchers at the University of California, Irvine, rising sea levels will cause these smaller events to become increasingly frequent in the future, and the cumulative effect will be comparable t ... read more

SHAKE AND BLOW
DR Congo snubs calls for inquiry of massacre video

 British Museum training Iraqi experts to save Mosul heritage

 Drug shortages and malnutrition in Mosul

 When Brazil ran 'concentration camps' during droughts
SHAKE AND BLOW
Scientists look to tick 'cement' as potential medical adhesive

 Terahertz chips a new way of seeing through matter

 Researchers engineer thubber a stretchable rubber that packs a thermal conductive punch

 Penn researchers are among the first to grow a versatile 2-dimensional material
SHAKE AND BLOW
Small ponds have outsized impact on global warming: study

 Cash-strapped Rio de Janeiro to privatize water utility

 Basking sharks seek out winter sun

 Oceans have lost 2 percent of oxygen, says study
SHAKE AND BLOW
Local weather impacts melting of one of Antarctica's fastest-retreating glaciers

 New pathway for Greenland meltwater to reach ocean identified

 Descent into a Frozen Underworld

 How an Ice Age paradox could inform sea level rise predictions
SHAKE AND BLOW
Maize study finds genes that help crops adapt to change

 Snap beans hard to grow in cover crop residue

 Bee decline threatens US crop production

 New idea to fight billion-dollar threat to soybean production
SHAKE AND BLOW
Flooding hits Indonesian capital, one dead

 Over time, nuisance flooding can cost more than extreme, infrequent events

 Volcano Samalas mystery revealed

 Researchers catch extreme waves with higher-resolution modeling
SHAKE AND BLOW
A tonne of ivory, hacked into pieces, seized in Uganda

 Civilians in the crossfire of Boko Haram and the military

 Fresh delay for Mali interim authorities amid protests

 DR Congo dubs video massacre fake, but admits "excesses"
SHAKE AND BLOW
New evidence highlights maternal hierarchy of Pueblo Bonito

 Flat-footed fighters

 Advances in imaging could deepen knowledge of brain

 Study: The human brain always has a backup plan



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement