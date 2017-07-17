Thousands more Canadians on evacuation alert as wildfires spread

Podgorica, Montenegro (AFP) July 17, 2017 - Montenegro asked Monday for international help to fight wildfires in the Lustica peninsula on the country's Adriatic coast, while forest fires in neighbouring Croatia spread to suburbs of the coastal city of Split.

"The situation at Lustica is critical. The interior ministry of Montenegro asked for the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism" to be activated to help extinguish the fire, the government said in a statement.

Mayors of the threatened coastal towns of Kotor, Tivat and Herceg Novi urged the government to ask neighbouring nations -- Croatia, Bosnia and Serbia-- to send fire-extinguishing aircraft.

Fanned by strong winds, the forest fires forced the evacuation of more than a hundred campers.

Firefighters aided by the armed forces and volunteers have been battling the blazes since Sunday, boosted by police aircraft on Monday, the interior ministry said.

Further north, wildfires on Monday evening spread to the suburbs of Split, Croatia's second largest city on the central Adriatic coast, where a shopping centre had to be evacuated and several cars were burned, local media reported.

The city waste dump was set on fire, HRT state-run television reported, while the town was covered with thick black smoke.

Some dozen wildfires were raging for the second consecutive day in the Split area villages, burning several houses, local media reported.

Some 400 firefighters were trying to fight the blaze, helped by more than 100 soldiers and firefighting planes.

"Current situation is apocalyptical, the blaze engulfed a large area, all is in smoke and fire," head of the Split county, Blazenko Boban, told reporters.

The cause of the fires is not known.

Arson suspect arrested after 22 killed in China fire

Beijing (AFP) July 16, 2017 - A man was arrested for allegedly setting ablaze a two-storey house in eastern China on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring three, state media said.

The suspect, named Jiang, is in police custody, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 am (2030 GMT) in Yushan Town north-west of Shanghai in Jiangsu province, before it was extinguished an hour later.

Local police gave no further information on the suspect, Xinhua said.

The three injured do not face life-threatening injuries, the agency added.