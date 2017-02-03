Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WATER WORLD
Threat of poisonous algae growing on Great Barrier Reef
 by Brooks Hays
 Brisbane, Australia (UPI) Feb 3, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The future of the Great Barrier Reef looks increasingly precarious. Researchers in Australia have identified a new threat -- not bleaching, but encroaching algae.

Through a series of experiments and observations, researchers were able to measure the effects of rising CO2 levels on algae behavior. Their findings -- detailed in the journal Scientific Reports -- suggest algae, like a weed, will continue to outcompete and overtake coral as CO2 levels rise.

"This is a major step forward in understanding how seaweeds can harm corals and has important implications for comprehending the consequences of increased carbon dioxide emissions on the health of the Great Barrier Reef," Guillermo Diaz-Pulido, a professor of environmental sciences at Griffith University, said in a news release.

As CO2 levels rise, algae's chemical weapons become more potent. The poisons weaken coral and aid the algae's territorial conquest.

"What we've discovered is that some algae produce more potent chemicals that suppress or kill corals more rapidly. This can occur rapidly, in a matter of only weeks," explained Mark Hay, from the Georgia Institute of Technology. "If the algae overtake the coral we have a problem which contributes to reef degradation, on top of what we already know with coral bleaching, crown of thorn starfish outbreaks, cyclones or any other disturbance."

If CO2 emissions continue unabated, researchers believe the Great Barrier Reef could become entirely overrun -- killed off -- by algae by the end of the century. What's more, scientists found the most potent algae is a common brown algae species found across the globe.

"That's a problem because if these algae take advantage of elevated CO2 in seawater that's even more a matter of concern," Diaz-Pulido said. "The scale of the problem is so big removing a bunch of seaweed from the reef isn't going to do much because it just regrows and regenerates, so I think the way to address this really is to reduce the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere."


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Water News - Science, Technology and Politics





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
WATER WORLD
Ocean acidification can also promote shell formation
 Amsterdam, The Netherlands (SPX) Jan 31, 2017
 More carbon dioxide (CO2) in the air also acidifies the oceans. It seemed to be the logical conclusion that shellfish and corals will suffer, because chalk formation becomes more difficult in more acidic seawater. But now a group of Dutch and Japanese scientists discovered to their own surprise that some tiny unicellular shellfish make better shells in an acidic environment. This is a completely ... read more

WATER WORLD
Leidos receives CBRNE simulation task order

 Hollande urges Trump to 'respect' principle of accepting refugees

 Climate change drove population decline in New World before Europeans arrived

 Rich? Scared about the Trumpocalypse? Try New Zealand
WATER WORLD
New white paper reviews latest support for Redefinition of the Kilogram by 2018

 A new approach to 3-D holographic displays greatly improves the image quality

 Facebook's Oculus ordered pay $500 mn in suit on stolen tech

 UCLA physicists map the atomic structure of an alloy
WATER WORLD
A closer look at what caused the Flint water crisis

 Marine ecosystems show resilience to climate disturbance

 High price of shrimp linked to water pollution: study

 Ocean acidification can also promote shell formation
WATER WORLD
Coal mine dust lowers spectral reflectance of Arctic snow by up to 84 percent

 Coal mine dust accelerates snow melt in the Arctic

 Scientists unravel the process of meltwater in ocean depths

 The making of Antarctica
WATER WORLD
Italy's military 'narcos' cook up cannabis cures

 Corn turning French hamsters into deranged cannibals: research

 Crop achilles' heel costs farmers 10 percent of potential yield

 Pigs and chocolate: Using math to solve problems in farming
WATER WORLD
Prediction of large earthquakes probability improved

 Can underwater sonar canons stop a tsunami in its tracks?

 Researcher proposes novel mechanism to stop tsunamis in their tracks

 The secret of the supervolcano
WATER WORLD
Weapons seized from Gambia ex-leader's home: general

 Shabaab attacks Kenya army base in Somalia

 14 members of pro-govt militia killed in Mali attack

 The 5 previous West African military interventions
WATER WORLD
Brain-computer interface allows completely locked-in people to communicate

 Study finds genetic continuity between modern East Asia people and their Stone Age relatives

 Girls less likely to associate 'brilliance' with their own gender

 Scientists find link between brain shape and personality



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement