Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Earth Science News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















CLIMATE SCIENCE
Tillerson called to testify on climate issues
 by Daniel J. Graeber
 Eugene, Ore. (UPI) Dec 30, 2016


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

Exxon Mobil CEO and U.S. secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson should testify before the inauguration on his climate change knowledge, lawyers said.

Lawyers representing more than a dozen U.S. teens called on Tillerson to testify in a case arguing there is a "fundamental constitutional right to a climate system capable of sustaining human life." A notice to testify was served on Sidley Austin, a law firm representing the American Petroleum Institute, the National Association of Manufactures and the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers.

"Tillerson serves on the board of API and he and other Exxon executives also serve on the board of NAM. The youth plaintiffs seek to prove these trade associations have known about the dangers of climate change since the 1960s and have successfully worked to prevent the government from taking the necessary steps to fully address climate change," lawyers for Our Children's Trust said in a filing.

Tillerson has come under scrutiny since Donald Trump selected him to serve as the next U.S. secretary of state. The Exxon CEO joins a long list of business and political leaders with strong energy ties asked to join the incoming administration. Trump in a statement said Tillerson's "tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics" made him qualified to serve as the top U.S. diplomat, despite never serving in public office.

After his nomination, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said he had concerns about Tillerson because of his close ties to Russia. Ties between the United States and Russia have soured in the waning days of President Obama's term in office and, by Booker's account, the incoming administration has "cozy ties to the Kremlin."

Journalism graduate students at Columbia started an investigation into Exxon records in early 2014 and then coordinated with the Los Angeles Times, which later reported that Exxon "publicly cast doubt" on the existence of global warming after years of leading climate research.

The debate caught the attention of the New York Attorney General's office, among others, which issued a subpoena to Exxon seeking clarity on the issue.

According to lawyers at Our Children's Trust, Tillerson would be asked about his knowledge as it relates to claims of a violation of constitutional rights of their defendants.

"We intend to use his deposition to uncover his and others' culpability, on behalf of these defendants," Julia Olson, attorney for the youth plaintiffs and executive director of Our Children's Trust, said in a statement.

Trump said the United States would become energy independent under his leadership. From the campaign trail, he said he doubted climate change was the result of human activity and vowed to pull the United States out of the Paris climate deal once in office.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Climate Science News - Modeling, Mitigation Adaptation





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Seizing environmental opportunities under a Trump presidency
 Brisbane, Australia (SPX) Dec 20, 2016
 Australian, South African and US researchers say that although the environmental movement is in shock at US President-elect Donald Trump's election victory and its implications, it is not all doom and gloom. "The environmental movement should proactively seize opportunities over the next four years," said lead author Dr Duan Biggs of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Environmental Decisions ... read more

CLIMATE SCIENCE
US prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?

 'Tiny earthquakes' help scientists predict mountain rock falls

 58,000 people died on Chinese roads in 2015: report

 66,000 workplace deaths in China last year: report
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Ultra-small nanocavity advances technology for secure quantum-based data encryption

 Ultra-high-speed optical fiber sensor enables detection of structural damage in real time

 NASA Satellite Servicing Office Becomes a Projects Division

 Closer ties for silver clusters
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Rising sea level estimates require collaborative response

 Bangladeshi fishermen claim Myanmar navy attacked trawler

 Rebels blamed for 'poisoning' Damascus water

 Pakistan frees 220 Indian fishermen
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Satellites observe 'traffic jams' in Antarctic Ice Stream caused by tides

 Arctic lakes thawing earlier each year

 Scientists measure pulse of CO2 emissions during spring thaw in the Arctic

 Landsat provides global view of speed of ice
CLIMATE SCIENCE
China's Sichuan cannot get enough spicy marinated rabbit heads

 After Asia, palm oil faces backlash in Africa

 Myanmar farmers reap rewards from 3D printing

 China's giant cow farms leave neighbours up milk creek
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Indonesia marks tsunami 12 years ago with prayers

 Strong Christmas Day quake alarms Chile, but no deaths reported

 Christmas typhoon leaves four dead in Philippines

 Strong quake hits northeast Japan, no tsunami risk
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Nigerian army 'crushes' Boko Haram in key stronghold

 UN cancels controversial Gambia army chief's Darfur visit

 Influx of Chinese investors angers Madagascans

 Mobile money lifts Kenyan households out of poverty
CLIMATE SCIENCE
Chimpanzees are 'indifferent' when it comes to altruism

 Earliest evidence discovered of plants cooked in ancient pottery

 Dental hygiene, caveman style

 Neurons paralyze us during REM sleep



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.