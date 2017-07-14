To avoid getting eaten, spiders walk like ants

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Brooks Hays
Washington (UPI) Jul 14, 2017
Most humans have a much greater fear of spiders than they do of ants. But for insect predators, ants are a much more formidable opponent. They sting, bite and are full of acid.
Some spiders are seemingly aware of this fear factor discrepancy and use it to their advantage. To avoid predation, jumping spiders mimic the walk of ants.
Most examples of mimicry involve shape and color. Moths, for example, adopt the appearance of butterflies. Jumping spiders don't sport ant costumes, but they do copy their walk.
Researchers at Cornell University used high-speed cameras to film the walk of both ants and jumping spiders, noting strong similarities in their locomotion. The footage showed spiders frequently pause and lift two of their legs to imitate ant antennae. They also follow winding routes, recalling the paths of ants following a trail of pheromones.
For predators, who can't process visual inputs as quickly and clearly as a high-speed camera, these acting tricks render the jumping spider as just another ant.
Researchers detailed their discovery this week in the journal in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
The findings "highlight the importance of dynamic behaviors and observer perception in mimicry," researchers wrote.
Johannesburg (AFP) July 13, 2017
Three male lions that escaped over the weekend from South Africa's Kruger National Park have been shot dead after a farmer found them eating his cattle, officials said Thursday. The farmer shot one dead and wounded another on Wednesday. Parks authorities armed with rifles then used a helicopter to track down the injured animal and the third lion. "We had to obviously kill the wounded ... read more
Related Links
Darwin Today At TerraDaily.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement